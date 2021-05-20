India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away due to cancer

India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH ) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father Kiran Pal Singh passed away in Meerut on Thursday.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar's father was fighting a battle against liver cancer. The SRH pacer's father's illness was first detected in September last year.

Bhuvneshwar's father's condition worsened 14 days ago and he was hospitalised at a private facility in Meerut and was discharged on Tuesday. But he breathed his last on Thursday, succumbing two days later.

Kiran Pal Singh was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police.

Last week, India and Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla died due to COVID-19 complications.

The right-arm spinner mourned the demise of his father and said life won't be the same without him as he lost a "pillar of strength".

Mumbai Indians -- Chawla's Indian Premier League (IPL) team -- sent out the condolence message for the veteran spinner.

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals' young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya also lost his father due to COVID-19 earlier this month.

India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister in May. The Bengaluru-based cricketer's mother had passed away due to COVID-19 in April. Also, women's cricketer Priya Punia lost her mother Saroj to COVID-19 on Monday.