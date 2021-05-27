Home / Cricket / India pacer Natarajan receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
India pacer Natarajan receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Natarajan thanked all the health care workers who have put themselves at "risk" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:17 PM IST
File photo of T Natarajan bowling in the IPL(IPL/Twitter)

Left-arm medium pacer T Natarajan has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He took to twitter to inform his followers about the development and thanked the health care workers for their effort in the middle of this pandemic.

"Am so grateful to get my #Vaccine this morning. A million thanks to our incredible health care workers who have put themselves at risk for our people," Natarajan tweeted.

Natarajan, who made a name for himself in the 2020 IPL season with his ability to bowl yorkers at will, made his international debut for India on the tour of Australia and went on to play all three formats on the tour and was part of the triumphant touring party.

He also played a crucial role in the limited overs series against England at home, earlier this year.

He was ruled out of the 2021 IPL season due to a knee injury and underwent surgery for the same in April. The IPL season has been indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble of teams.

