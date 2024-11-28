Siddharth Kaul, India pacer and U19 World Cup winner under Virat Kohli's captaincy, announces retirement

Pacer Siddharth Kaul on Thursday announced his retirement from Indian cricket, having represented the country in three ODIs and as many T20s in 2018-19. Siddharth Kaul during his time in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

The 34-year-old Punjab pacer, who played in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, made the announcement on social media.

"The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement,” wrote Kaul on X.

He was a member of India’s U-19 World Cup winning campaign in 2008 along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Kaul is open to participation in leagues overseas.

“I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows."

“My teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child’s dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018,” he said.

Kaul played a total of 88 First-Class matches for Punjab and claimed 297 wickets. In 111 List A games, the right-arm pacer snaffled 199 wickets and another 182 in 145 T20s.

“ Kolkata Knight Riders , Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career,” he added.

With 155 dismissals, Kaul is the highest wicket-taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy history as well as in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming 120 wickets in 87 matches.

His last appearance in competitive cricket was in the Ranji Trophy clash between Haryana and Punjab at Rohtak earlier this month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.