'India, Pakistan players want to play against each other. I'd discussions with Pujara regarding cricket': Rizwan

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan wants the political ties between India and Pakistan to take a back seat and see the two nations play much-awaited bilateral series against each other. Due to the political unrest between the cricket heavyweights, India and Pakistan only have a face-off in ICC events and Asia Cups. The two countries haven't played a bilateral series since 2012/13 and there is no series scheduled for the future.

Rizwan, who recently played with Cheteshwar Pujara for English county Sussex and even shared a century stand with him, said he was impressed by the Indian's professional approach. The Pakistan stumper also spoke about things he learned from the Test match specialist.

Also Read | 'If you can become even 50 percent like your father…': Kapil Dev's advice for Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar

"Everyone wants to see Pakistan and India play bilateral series or other matches but the state-level affairs are not in the hands of the players," Rizwan told reporters in Lahore.

"I get the impression that players of both sides want to play regularly against each other but we can't do anything," he added.

Blurring the differences between India and their western neighbours, Rizwan said he and Pujara are part of a big cricket family. India and Pakistan last featured in a bilateral white-ball series in 2012 while the last Test series between the two teams was played way back in 2007.

"You learn from being with such senior players and I picked up things from Pujara mainly from the way he focuses and concentrates while batting," Rizwan further added.

Earlier, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had also called for bilateral fixtures despite the strained relations between the two countries. The former Pakistan cricketer, who replaced Ehsan Mani as the PCB chairman last year, said fans have been deprived of the highly-anticipated cricket rivalry.

"I’m taking this liberty to promote a concept on my own without any government interference just for the sake of the game. The point is, I’m taking this forward in any case because I, as a cricketer, believe that this should happen," Raja had told the Indian Express.

"Whenever I talk about India and Pakistan, it’s not always as the chairman of a Cricket Board. But it’s the cricketer that comes out. And as a cricketer, I’ll say that politics can be set aside because why should the fans not enjoy India-Pakistan games.

"The numbers and the figures are there for everyone to see why it is still the best competition in the world. And somehow, we’ve got to make it happen."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON