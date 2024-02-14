India's practice session hints at change of guard as Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan set for debut; Gill skips training

When did you last see an Indian slip cordon without any big names? It's been forever, perhaps, but the question must have struck ardent cricket fans when a picture from India's nets session in Rajkot on Tuesday made rounds on social media. Besides, hinting at a change of guards, the slip cordon indicated that India will have at least two debutants in the third Test match against England, which begins on Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India's Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel (R) attend a practice session at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 1, 2024, on the eve of the second Test cricket match between India and England(AFP)

In the buildup to the Rajkot game, media reports hinted that Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are all set to make their international debut for India. In Jurel's case, his superior batting quality could get him the nod ahead of incumbent wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who has failed to notch up even a half-century in seven successive Tests. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz, who has long been knocking on the selectors' doors with consistent performances in domestic cricket, will likely take Shreyas Iyer's place after the latter was dropped from the Indian squad for the last three Tests against England owing to poor form.

India's practice session on Tuesday, however, nearly confirmed their debut after the two, along with Rajat Patidar and Yashasvi Jaiswal, were seen in a fielding drill. Jurel donned the wicketkeeping gloves, Sarfaraz was in first slip, Jaiswal in second slip and Patidar in gully - which could, in all likelihood, be India's slip cordon on Thursday. But more so, it gave a glimpse into the future of India's Test side, with a transition phase looming large.

As fascinating as the moment was, the more exciting part was Jurel taking some sharp catches under the watchful eyes of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, who overlooked the proceedings from a distance after having a look at the pitch before joining the catching session for a brief time.

Rohit later went to the nets, where Patidar and Sarfaraz joined him in an extended batting session against local bowlers, Indian spinners and throwdown specialists. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a century the last time he played a Test at his home ground, batted for a longer time than he bowled.

Injury concern for Shubman Gill?

Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century batting at No. 3 and a first in almost 12 months, skipped the optional training session on Tuesday. The India batter had incurred a finger injury while fielding in the second Test in Vizag and did not take the field in the final innings.