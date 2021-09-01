India Predicted XI for fourth Test against England: Kohli likely to make two changes, will Ashwin get a game?

India are down at the moment but not out. One thing is certain with this Virat Kohli-led Indian side is that they are not short of fighting spirit. The loss by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley would inspire the Indian side to comeback strong with a better plan when they take the field at The Oval in London on Thursday. Kohli has hinted a change in the bowling unit to manage the workload of his pacers. And as far as the batting line-up is concerned, it’s likely to remain the same. The next game is a great opportunity for Kohli & Co to take an unassailable lead and go for the series win after 14 years.

Here’s our India’s predicted XI for the third Test against England:

KL Rahul: A failure at Headingley isn’t enough to write off KL Rahul. He would return strong for sure as his confidence won’t get fazed by a couple of rough innings.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit is currently the most consistent batsman in the team. After a fifty in the third Test, it’s time to go further and notch his first Test century on English soil.

Cheteshwar Pujara: What we saw in Pujara at Headingley was no less than a surprise. His strike was higher and he was dealing with England pacers with utmost confidence. Probably it’s a sign that the Test specialist has got his mojo back.

Virat Kohli: After a fifty in the last game, the Indian skipper would like to maintain the momentum at The Oval. He needs to answer his critics by bettering his technique against the moving ball, which has been his nemesis in the ongoing series.

Ajinkya Rahane: It has been a roller-coaster ride for Rahane in England. He had scored a ton in Australia but that seems like ages ago. Right now, he needs to step up and show the calibre of being a vice-captain of team like India.

Rishabh Pant: It’s high time for Rishabh to perform with the bat. His glovework has improved a lot but the fans are eager to see some fireworks from him; at least a sensible knock that can strengthen the middle-order.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The time has probably come to bring in India’s most trusted spinner in the current era. Ashwin’s county stint before this tour will add to his experience when he bowls against the England batters, especially the left-handers.

Shardul Thakur: Thakur’s bowling had taken the hosts by surprise in Nottingham. He may return to the line-up in place of Ishant and help the team getting some runs as well on a flat Oval deck.

Mohammed Shami: Shami has been terrific so far in the series and will get better as the series progresses. He is a crucial part of India’s pace attack and England need to come prepared against him.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj is the new bowling star of Team India. He’s now the go to bowler of Virat Kohli who can pose some serious threat to the hosts.

Jasprit Bumrah: The leader of India’s modern-era pace attack, Bumrah is currently India’s leading wicket-takers in this series. With 14 scalps to his credit, he will definitely not stop himself from going for some more in London.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

