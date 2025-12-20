India squad announcement for T20 World Cup, LIVE Updates: Agarkar, Gambhir fine-tune key selections for defending champs

Live

By

India squad announcement for T20 World Cup, LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav helm an Indian team entering the T20 World Cup as defending champions.

India squad announcement for T20 World Cup, LIVE Updates: As the defending champions and the in-form team in world cricket's shortest format, India enter the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by themselves and Sri Lanka, as the outright favourites. The question is which of the challengers can outdo the talent India possesses, and topple their reign at the top? With the pure depth of quality players that India has at its disposal, choosing a 15-man squad for a single tournament is always bound to leave at least one or two candidates and their fans disappointed. Nevertheless, India's dominance in the format over the last two years – they haven't lost a series or a tournament since August 2023 – means that the vast majority of the squad is set in stone. It is only on the peripheries of the team that the decisions must be made. In addition to the World Cup, the squad for the forthcoming five-match series against New Zealand will also be revealed. That will be India's last preparatory series before the World Cup, and will give Gautam Gambhir and co. one last chance at experimentation and to see where everything fits in best. Any surprises in store? ...Read More

With the pure depth of quality players that India has at its disposal, choosing a 15-man squad for a single tournament is always bound to leave at least one or two candidates and their fans disappointed. Nevertheless, India's dominance in the format over the last two years – they haven't lost a series or a tournament since August 2023 – means that the vast majority of the squad is set in stone. It is only on the peripheries of the team that the decisions must be made. In addition to the World Cup, the squad for the forthcoming five-match series against New Zealand will also be revealed. That will be India's last preparatory series before the World Cup, and will give Gautam Gambhir and co. one last chance at experimentation and to see where everything fits in best. Any surprises in store?