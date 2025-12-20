India squad announcement for T20 World Cup, LIVE Updates: Agarkar, Gambhir fine-tune key selections for defending champs
India squad announcement for T20 World Cup, LIVE Updates: Ajit Agarkar is set to announce India's squad for the 2026 home T20 World Cup during a press conference in Mumbai this afternoon. While a large part of the squad is set, a couple of key selections will be determined today.
India squad announcement for T20 World Cup, LIVE Updates: As the defending champions and the in-form team in world cricket's shortest format, India enter the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by themselves and Sri Lanka, as the outright favourites. The question is which of the challengers can outdo the talent India possesses, and topple their reign at the top?...Read More
With the pure depth of quality players that India has at its disposal, choosing a 15-man squad for a single tournament is always bound to leave at least one or two candidates and their fans disappointed. Nevertheless, India's dominance in the format over the last two years – they haven't lost a series or a tournament since August 2023 – means that the vast majority of the squad is set in stone. It is only on the peripheries of the team that the decisions must be made.
In addition to the World Cup, the squad for the forthcoming five-match series against New Zealand will also be revealed. That will be India's last preparatory series before the World Cup, and will give Gautam Gambhir and co. one last chance at experimentation and to see where everything fits in best. Any surprises in store?
Lastly in terms of preparation for India ahead of the World Cup is a five-match set against the Kiwis, who themselves will have a dent amount of firepower and will bring unique T20 skills to the table. In truth, India have proven themselves against their biggest challengers over the last couple of months, but things chance before tournaments – it becomes about the clutch gene.
India will be confident heading into the new year after their most recent success, a comprehensive 3-1 performance which indicated this is a team that knows what its style is, and teammates who complement each other's strengths. The Proteas were runners up in 2024, but were brushed aside comfortably – sign of things to come?
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will helm the press conference which will see the 15-member squad for the World Cup announced: it is expected to be the same as the one for the five-match series against New Zealand in the second half of January. The selectors will meet in Mumbai to confirm and notarize the squad Gautam Gambhir will have at his disposal during the tournament.
An important day in the lead up to the T20 World Cup next February-March. Defending champions India are set to name their squad – who makes the cut, and who doesn't? Stay tuned to find out!