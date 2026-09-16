India squad for West Indies ODI series LIVE Updates: Rohit’s time of reckoning, BCCI confident about Agarkar’s extension
India squad for West Indies ODI series LIVE Updates: India are set to play West Indies in a 3-match ODI series, with the squad expected to be announced today. This will coincide with India's campaign at the Asian Games. Hence, players in the Japan-bound squad will be unavailable for selection.
India squad for West Indies ODI series live updates: India are all set to take on West Indies at home in a three-match ODI series beginning on September 27. This will be an important series for the Men in Blue as they prepare for the all-important ODI World Cup 2027. The squad for this series is expected to be announced on September 16 (Wednesday), with the selection meeting taking place in Delhi....Read More
The series will coincide with India's campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi -Nagoya, Japan. Hence, the players who are part of the squad for the continental extravaganza will not be part of this ODI series. This means that India will be without their regular vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
This series will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the squad, as the star duo now only play the 50-over format.
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- 16 Sept 2026, 09:20:38 AM IST
India squad announcement Live: Agarkar's last call?
India squad announcement Live: Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as the BCCI’s chairman of selectors ends this month. Hence, unless he is given an extension, the status of which remains unknown, this will be the last team selection he oversees. Agarkar took over the post in July of 2023, and throughout his tenure, the former India all-rounder made several bold calls, most of which worked wonders, while some did not quite have the desired impact. However, with India winning three ICC trophies during his tenure, including two T20 World Cups and one Champions Trophy, Agarkar can look back on his time as chairman of selectors with a significant list of achievements.
- 16 Sept 2026, 09:15:47 AM IST
India squad announcement Live: When are the ODIs?
The three ODIs will in fact coincide with the Asian Games. The series opener will be played on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by the other two in Guwahati on September 30 and Mullanpur on October 3. The five T20Is will then follow the ODIs, from October 6 to 17, with the matches taking place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
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- 16 Sept 2026, 09:05:01 AM IST
India squad announcement Live: Rohit Sharma's future hangs in balance
India squad announcement Live: Rohit Sharma's future has been a massive question ever since he was replaced as captain in ODIs. There were massive reports that Rohit would play his last game for India in the series against England earlier this year. However, the BCCI has since denied claims that his future is up in the year. It will be interesting to see if Rohit is picked for the West Indies ODI series.
- 16 Sept 2026, 08:53:59 AM IST
India squad announcement Live: No Asian Games stars
India squad announcement Live: The ODI series against West Indies will co-incide with India's campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Hence, the players who are part of the squad for the continental competition will not be part of the West Indies ODIs. This means that vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, among others will not be part of the ODI series.
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- 16 Sept 2026, 08:39:03 AM IST
India squad announcement Live: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in focus
India squad announcement Live: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from all other formats of the game and only play ODIs. With the ODI World Cup 2027 just a year away, both these veterans will have limited opportunities to play for India in this time. Hence, all eyes will be on whether the duo will be selected for the series against West Indies.
- 16 Sept 2026, 08:11:21 AM IST
India squad announcement Live: India to play West Indies
India squad announcement Live: India are all set to take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series at home beginning on September 27. This will be an important series as the Men in Blue prepare to finally win their third ODI World Cup trophy, as the tournament begins in October 2027.
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