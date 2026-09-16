India squad for West Indies ODI series LIVE Updates: Rohit’s time of reckoning, BCCI confident about Agarkar’s extension

The series will coincide with India's campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi -Nagoya, Japan. Hence, the players who are part of the squad for the continental extravaganza will not be part of this ODI series. This means that India will be without their regular vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

This series will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the squad, as the star duo now only play the 50-over format.