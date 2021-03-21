'All other youngsters can feed off that,' Graeme Swann backs Virat Kohli's call to open innings in T20Is
In the 5th T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, India captain Virat Kohli played an unexpected masterstroke. The skipper promoted himself up the batting order alongside Rohit Sharma, and the duo gave a solid start to the hosts in the all-important series decider.
Kohli and Rohit added 94 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Kohli also got time to settle himself down in the middle, and he then smashed 80 runs in 52 balls to help India's total to 224/2 in 20 overs.
The target proved too much for England to chase despite the dew factor, and they could only muster 188/8 in 20 overs, losing the encounter by 36 runs.
After winning the series 3-2, captain Kohli said that he wishes to continue to open the innings for India, as he and Rohit can then set the platform for other batsmen. Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes it is a good call from the India skipper if he does so.
"What he said in the post-match interview there was very honest and brilliant actually. If he is at the top, him or Rohit scoring runs gives the rest of the batting unit a lot of freedom to bat without any pressure and play more fluently," Swann said on Star Sports.
"And that means, Virat understands that. If he is around and playing his natural game, not trying to manufacture things, he just bats and bats his own game. The team is better for it. All the other youngsters can feed off that," Swann further added.
Meanwhile, India and England will play three-match ODI series in Pune, with the first match set to take place next week on Tues
