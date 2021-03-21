IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'All other youngsters can feed off that,' Graeme Swann backs Virat Kohli's call to open innings in T20Is
Virat Kohli and Graeme Swann.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Graeme Swann.(PTI/File)
cricket

'All other youngsters can feed off that,' Graeme Swann backs Virat Kohli's call to open innings in T20Is

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes it is a good call from the India skipper if he continues to open the innings.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:55 PM IST

In the 5th T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, India captain Virat Kohli played an unexpected masterstroke. The skipper promoted himself up the batting order alongside Rohit Sharma, and the duo gave a solid start to the hosts in the all-important series decider.

Kohli and Rohit added 94 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Kohli also got time to settle himself down in the middle, and he then smashed 80 runs in 52 balls to help India's total to 224/2 in 20 overs.

Also read: Kevin Pietersen says Ben Stokes should bat higher up the batting order in T20Is

The target proved too much for England to chase despite the dew factor, and they could only muster 188/8 in 20 overs, losing the encounter by 36 runs.

After winning the series 3-2, captain Kohli said that he wishes to continue to open the innings for India, as he and Rohit can then set the platform for other batsmen. Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes it is a good call from the India skipper if he does so.

"What he said in the post-match interview there was very honest and brilliant actually. If he is at the top, him or Rohit scoring runs gives the rest of the batting unit a lot of freedom to bat without any pressure and play more fluently," Swann said on Star Sports.

"And that means, Virat understands that. If he is around and playing his natural game, not trying to manufacture things, he just bats and bats his own game. The team is better for it. All the other youngsters can feed off that," Swann further added.

Meanwhile, India and England will play three-match ODI series in Pune, with the first match set to take place next week on Tues

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • "The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order," said Virat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Snapshot of the video featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(YouTube)
Snapshot of the video featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(YouTube)
cricket

Sachin, Lara take scooty ride together, raise awareness- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara raised awareness about the importance of both riders needing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in a short video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Graeme Swann.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Graeme Swann.(PTI/File)
cricket

'All youngsters can feed off that': Swann backs Kohli's call to open in T20Is

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes it is a good call from the India skipper if he continues to open the innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kevin Pietersen and Ben Stokes.(File/Reuters)
Kevin Pietersen and Ben Stokes.(File/Reuters)
cricket

'Ben Stokes is completely wasted at no. 6 in T20Is,' says Kevin Pietersen

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
India vs England: Stokes, in any format of the game, is a game-changer. But on Saturday, by the time he came out to bat, the asking rate had climbed up, and the left-hander struggled to settle himself down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India defeated England in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2(TWITTER)
India defeated England in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2(TWITTER)
cricket

'Take a bow': Sachin, Raina, others hail India for series win against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra among others hailed Team India's remarkable T20I series win against world number 1 England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

'What they did is commendable': Gambhir lauds batting duo for scoring tough runs

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: Gautam Gambhir says India put up a 'perfect' batting display in the fifth T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
cricket

I was misrepresented by BCB, playing in IPL will be advantageous for me: Shakib

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:15 PM IST
With Bangladesh not in contention in the World Test Championship, Shakib said it was more meaningful to compete in the IPL, as that would help him prepare better for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • "The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order," said Virat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer(IPL/Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

England's Archer doubtful for ODIs and IPL with elbow injury

Reuters, Ahmedabad, India
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Archer missed the final test against India with an injury but returned for the Twenty20 series claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Dawid Malan pulls for four. (BCCI)
England's Dawid Malan pulls for four. (BCCI)
cricket

Dawid Malan topples Babar Azam to become fastest batsman to 1000 T20I runs

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Dawid Malan achieved the feat in his 24th inning, bettering Azam's record of 26 innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during fifth and final T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during fifth and final T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Why Virat Kohli opening in T20Is is just what India needed

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Like Tendulkar and Ganguly, it's the coming together of two once in a generation players and allowing them maximum opportunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Eoin Morgan directs teammates to their fielding positions during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
England's captain Eoin Morgan directs teammates to their fielding positions during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
ipl

Taking advantage of the upcoming IPL is going to be huge: Eoin Morgan

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India in October-November this year and Morgan expects English cricketers to take full advantage of the IPL, starting April 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They are the team to beat': Atherton picks 'favourites' for T20 World Cup

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • India vs England: Michael Atherton feels three teams are most capable of winning the T20 World Cup later this year, one of which he feels are 'favourites'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of cricket commentator Ian Bishop.(Action Images via Reuters)
File photo of cricket commentator Ian Bishop.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

‘Some player’: Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop impressed by India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Team India produced the goods with the bat as they gave England a huge target of 225 runs to chase. Virat Kohli was the star with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 52-ball 80 to power the hosts to the mammoth total.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar(HT Archives)
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar(HT Archives)
cricket

‘Like when Tendulkar was batting down’: Gavaskar on Kohli opening the innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • India defeated England, the no.1 ranked T20 side, by an impressive margin of 36 runs to clinch the five-match T20I series 3-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni rated by Lance Klusener.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni rated by Lance Klusener.(Getty Images)
cricket

'When I look at him, I see myself': Lance Klusener rates MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa gave his view about Dhoni and the superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, admitting admiration for both.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP