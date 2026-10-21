India to open Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign against West Indies

Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) India will begin their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22.

India won the 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. (ICC)

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6.

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The third edition of the tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with matches scheduled across venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu.

Two-time champions India have been clubbed alongside co-hosts Nepal, West Indies and Ireland in Group A.

Co-hosts Bangladesh and UAE will play the tournament opener on January 21 while Australia, the runners-up at the previous edition, take on Nigeria in Sylhet on the same day.

In Kathmandu, Sri Lanka will play Scotland at Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, followed by England against the USA.

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{{^usCountry}} Nepal will open their campaign against Ireland on January 22. New Zealand will face Samoa and South Africa will take on Pakistan in Chattogram on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal will open their campaign against Ireland on January 22. New Zealand will face Samoa and South Africa will take on Pakistan in Chattogram on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

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ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta, said: "The ICC U19 World Cup is the stage that showcases the future of our sport and serves as the ultimate platform for young players to make the leap towards elite careers representing their countries.

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"The choice of our hosts – Bangladesh and Nepal – is also reflective of the ICC's belief and investment in the future of the cricket ecosystem.

"With deep passion for cricket and nearly 40% of the two countries' populations below the age of 20, they serve as the ideal hosts for one of the world's biggest youth sporting events," he added.

The group stage will run through January 26 after which the qualifying teams will advance to the Super Six stage.

The teams will then be divided into two groups, with the top two sides progressing to the semi-finals, scheduled for February 4 in Chattogram, with a reserve day confirmed on February 5.

The final will also be played in Chattogram on February 6 with February 7 set aside as a reserve day.

Groups:

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Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal

Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa

Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Group D: England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America (USA) and Scotland.