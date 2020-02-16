e-paper
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report

India have so far played just one day-night Test against Bangladesh, which took place last year at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

cricket Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India will play day-night Test in Australia tour. U(File)
         

The Indian cricket team will play a day-night Test in Australia when they go for the Tour Down Under later this year, news agency PTI reported citing BCCI sources. “India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. India had refused to play a day/night Test against the same opposition in Adelaide when they toured Australia in 2018/19.

The side played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh in November last year at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, in which they had picked up a comfortable win by an innings and 46 runs.

Also read: Pant showcases return to form with two back-to-back sixes ahead of 1st Test - WATCH

The report has come in just a month after India captain Virat Kohli stressed that his team is ready to play a pink-ball Test anywhere in Australia.On the eve of India’s three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, “We’re ready and up for the challenge - whether it’s Gabba, Perth... it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests.”

During Australia’s tour of India in January, a Cricket Australia delegation met with top BCCI officials to discuss the possibility of hosting a day-night Test during the upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, India will play two-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting from Thursday next week in Wellington.

