India U19 vs England U19 World Cup warm-up, LIVE Updates: Ayush Mhatre hunting for runs alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup warm-up, LIVE Updates: Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are India's star openers.

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup warm-up, LIVE Updates: India are just about ready for the U19 World Cup. Thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible power, they enter the tournament as one of the favourites – but after today's match, there can be no more mistakes. One final warm-up game in the lead-up to the World Cup, and this time against a quality England team, gives India's colts the opportunity to polish their craft and course-correct any errors from previous matches. India's strength is undoubtedly the top order batting, with Suryavanshi in sweltering form and looking unstoppable whenever he gets going at the top of the order. There is a little bit more concern for his captain and opening partner Ayush Mhatre, who has inexplicably never quite clicked at this level: while he looks at home against senior opposition, he has routinely struggled in U19 cricket. Whatever mental block in stopping Mhatre from realising his potential, he has very little time to figure it out before the World Cup – but such tournaments are all about inculcating these younger stars of tomorrow with the ability to problem-solve and figure out how to bring the best out of themselves under less-than-ideal circumstances. The good thing for India is that they have discovered plenty of other gems with the bat who have delivered on their promise. Prime amongst them has been Aaron George, who has looked classical and effective, a treat to watch on song. With Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu also present in the team, the batting is well-rounded, while the bowling has proven to be a regular threat with the new ball over recent months. India might want to face some adversity in a match just to have that preparation in order: a big chase, or a tricky defence. Winning isn't the be-all of this kind of match, but seeing the team as a whole perform at a good level is what this is for. ...Read More

