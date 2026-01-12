India U19 vs England U19 World Cup warm-up, LIVE Updates: Ayush Mhatre hunting for runs alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi
India U19 vs England U19 World Cup warm-up: India are almost ready to begin their U-19 World Cup campaign in Zimbabwe this week, but have a match in store against England before their tournament opener vs the USA.
India are just about ready for the U19 World Cup. Thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible power, they enter the tournament as one of the favourites – but after today's match, there can be no more mistakes. One final warm-up game in the lead-up to the World Cup, and this time against a quality England team, gives India's colts the opportunity to polish their craft and course-correct any errors from previous matches.
India's strength is undoubtedly the top order batting, with Suryavanshi in sweltering form and looking unstoppable whenever he gets going at the top of the order. There is a little bit more concern for his captain and opening partner Ayush Mhatre, who has inexplicably never quite clicked at this level: while he looks at home against senior opposition, he has routinely struggled in U19 cricket.
Whatever mental block in stopping Mhatre from realising his potential, he has very little time to figure it out before the World Cup – but such tournaments are all about inculcating these younger stars of tomorrow with the ability to problem-solve and figure out how to bring the best out of themselves under less-than-ideal circumstances.
The good thing for India is that they have discovered plenty of other gems with the bat who have delivered on their promise. Prime amongst them has been Aaron George, who has looked classical and effective, a treat to watch on song. With Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu also present in the team, the batting is well-rounded, while the bowling has proven to be a regular threat with the new ball over recent months.
India might want to face some adversity in a match just to have that preparation in order: a big chase, or a tricky defence. Winning isn't the be-all of this kind of match, but seeing the team as a whole perform at a good level is what this is for.
Captain Ayush Mhatre hasn't had the best run of form going into the tournament. He can be an equally devastating and capable player, with big scores in his locker, but hasn't quite unlocked that in recent months for the U19 team. This is a good opportunity under low pressure for him to course-correct.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already India's superstar
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has looked incapable of scoring small in the last month or so: rapid, brutal centuries with a lot of six-hitting, a lot of momentum, ensuring his teams put on gigantic scores. He is in terrific form, and is already India U19's talisman two months short of his 15th birthday. He is an incredible talent with incredible power in his bat, and he will want to keep that streak of form running as long as possible.
We are only a couple of days away from the start of the U19 Men's World Cup. For India, the headliner is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, currently in extremely good form. For him and the rest of the team, one last preparation game before the tournament proper begins – this time against a very solid England team, who will have expectations of this being a rematch in the later stages of the tournament.