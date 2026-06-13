India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Dharamsala weather update, live streaming, squad details - Here's all you need to know

The road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has well and truly begun. India will take on Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series, beginning Saturday in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue will be without both Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, as the duo have been ruled out of the series due to injuries. Virat was sidelined due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, while Hardik suffered a quadriceps setback right at the very last minute. However, Rohit Sharma got his fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and is all set to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, the skipper.

IND vs AFG, 1st ODI: Here's all you need to know about the Dharamsala ODI(PTI)

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However, the opening ODI of the three-match series is in danger of being washed out in Dharamsala. It has been raining for the last couple of days, and the buildup has been all about downpours. Dharamsala also saw rain on the eve of the game, and the weather forecast doesn't look promising.

There's a prediction of intermittent clouds throughout the day. According to Accuweather, storms are also expected to make their presence felt from 2 to 4 PM. The match might be delayed, as rain has been lashing Dharamsala since Saturday morning. However, the weather is expected to clear after 4 PM, and it will ultimately boil down to the drainage at the stadium.

Earlier on the eve of the game, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel also spoke about the possible replacement of Kohli at No.3 for the series, and he confirmed that the management would be trying out different combinations with players like KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan having a shot at batting at No.3 for the matches against Afghanistan.

Squads:

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{{^usCountry}} India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between India and Afghanistan: When will the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between India and Afghanistan: When will the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, June 13 at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM. Where will the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, June 13 at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM. Where will the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan take place? {{/usCountry}}

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The 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Which channels will telecast the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan?

The 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan be available?

The 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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