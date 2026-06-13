India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Rain picks up in Dharamsala before the toss, forecast gloomy
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Bad news ahead of the game. It's been pelting down in Dharamsala. At this rate, there is no guarantee of a timely kick-off.
- 16 Mins agoLet's keep fingers crossed!
- 29 Mins agoBad news though!
- 33 Mins agoMatch conditions at Dharamsala
- 37 Mins agoA three-way fight at No.3!
- 39 Mins agoKishan over Jaiswal!
- 4:41 AM IST, June 13Hello and welcome!
IND vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain gods appear at Dharamsala and they are angry. From what we hear, it's raining cats and dogs there. It's Dharamsala's first bilateral series ODI game since 2017. The local fans wouldn't want it to be a washout, would they? India and Afghanistan kick off a three-ODI series today at Dharamsala. Needless to say, the hosts are going into the match as red-hot favourites....Read More
But Afghanistan can't be written off entirely. Just a couple of days ago, their A team beat India A in Sri Lanka against all odds. The senior team can do it too. Virat Kohli is not part of the series after picking up a hamstring injury during the IPL final last month. Hardik Pandya is not there either. Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked as Kohli's replacement.
It will be interesting to see if he features in today's game. Ishan Kishan is also in the squad; both players will indeed vie for a place in the playing XI. It's India's first ODI since January earlier this year, when they hosted New Zealand.
There will be plenty of spotlight on Rohit Sharma for this game. He only plays ODIs now, which means Indian fans don't get to see him often in action. The weather is a matter of concern, though, as there is a rain forecast issued.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Let's keep fingers crossed!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Let's hope that the rain gods go away soon. By the way, did you hear that the English football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has had its training equipment stolen? Yep, believe it or not. Boots and balls are definitely missing. It happened at their base in Kansas City ahead of their opener against 2018 finalists Croatia. Is there any place in this world, where these things don't happen?
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Bad news though!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: It's raining cats and dogs at present at Dharamsala. Hopefully, by the time we get to the toss time, around 1 pm India time, it's long gone. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride! What we hear that it's real bad. Even if it stops, it can take a lot of time to make the ground match-ready. Not the kind of news, you were looking for, I know. But that's how it is.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Match conditions at Dharamsala
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: The pitch should help fast bowlers. In the recently concluded Indian Premier League, we saw pacers getting a lot of purchase off the pitch. Which, though, doesn't mean that batsmen will be all over the place. If anything, Dharamsala pitches are good for cricket. There is a good contest between bat and ball.
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: A three-way fight at No.3!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: This is what India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the other day: "In terms of that No. 3 slot, it's something that in this we'll play around with, whether it's Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul or Yashasvi Jaiswal. It's a nice opportunity now, we've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunities indifferent slots just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure teams and have different options."
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Kishan over Jaiswal!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Yes, that's a strong possibility. Yashasvi Jaiswal is an out-and-out opener and there is no vacany there. Ishan Kishan has batted at No.3 in recent T20Is for India. It should be him taking the injured Virat Kohli's place in the playing XI. KL Rahul may however continue to keep wicket. That way his place in the team much safter.
India XI (probable): 1 Shubman Gill (captain), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Prince Yada
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: To the first ODI blog coverage. The match will be played in Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh), where it should be much cooler compared to many other parts of the country. However, there is also a rain forecast in place. Stay tuned. We will bring you the latest updates from the match.