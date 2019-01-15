India vs Australia LIVE Score and updates, 2nd ODI, Adelaide: Australia bat first on a flat pitch

Live updates: It all boils down to this ODI at the Adelaide Oval. After the loss in Sydney, Kohli and the team would know that the second ODI at Adelaide on Tuesday is crucial to stay alive in the series and the ‘Men in Blue’ can be expected to give it their best in the middle. There were concerns with the batting in the first ODI and although, the team would stick with the combinations at the top of the order, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the bowling stocks.

Follow India vs Australia live score and updates below:

8:22 hrs IST Toss updates Aaron Finch wins the toss again, Australia will bat first. Kohli said he would have done the same. And, Siraj will make his debut, he is replacing Khaleel Ahmed.





8:09 hrs IST Support is building up #Australia: Cricket fans gather outside #Adelaide Oval sports ground ahead of the second ODI match between India and Australia pic.twitter.com/nWS3Da4rP2 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019





8:05 hrs IST Bhuvi needs to step up “I was trying everything to be in rhythm. In the nets, I wasn’t planning or preparing to bowl in the ODIs. I was preparing like I have to play in any of the Tests. I was preparing in that manner. There wasn’t anything specific that I could do. “But it was just normal bowling and increasing the number of overs. If I was bowling 4 overs (to start with), then go to 6, then 8, then 10. The key thing for me is to be niggle-free and be in bowling rhythm,” the UP seamer said.





7:52 hrs IST The weather is scorching hot Pitch for 2nd Gillette Series ODI at a very warm Adelaide Oval #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/98gnK8vJks — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019



