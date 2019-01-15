India vs Australia LIVE Score and updates, 2nd ODI, Adelaide: Australia bat first on a flat pitch
Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI Live: Catch all the live score and updates from the second ODI between India and Australia from the Adelaide Oval.
8:22 hrs IST
Toss updates
8:19 hrs IST
An absolute road?
8:09 hrs IST
Support is building up
8:05 hrs IST
Bhuvi needs to step up
7:52 hrs IST
The weather is scorching hot
7:47 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: It all boils down to this ODI at the Adelaide Oval. After the loss in Sydney, Kohli and the team would know that the second ODI at Adelaide on Tuesday is crucial to stay alive in the series and the 'Men in Blue' can be expected to give it their best in the middle. There were concerns with the batting in the first ODI and although, the team would stick with the combinations at the top of the order, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the bowling stocks.
Follow India vs Australia live score and updates below:
Toss updates
Aaron Finch wins the toss again, Australia will bat first. Kohli said he would have done the same. And, Siraj will make his debut, he is replacing Khaleel Ahmed.
An absolute road?
A look at the pitch for the 2nd ODI against Australia. Thoughts? 🤔🤔#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AFWccxzdvx— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019
Support is building up
#Australia: Cricket fans gather outside #Adelaide Oval sports ground ahead of the second ODI match between India and Australia pic.twitter.com/nWS3Da4rP2— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019
Bhuvi needs to step up
“I was trying everything to be in rhythm. In the nets, I wasn’t planning or preparing to bowl in the ODIs. I was preparing like I have to play in any of the Tests. I was preparing in that manner. There wasn’t anything specific that I could do. “But it was just normal bowling and increasing the number of overs. If I was bowling 4 overs (to start with), then go to 6, then 8, then 10. The key thing for me is to be niggle-free and be in bowling rhythm,” the UP seamer said.
The weather is scorching hot
Pitch for 2nd Gillette Series ODI at a very warm Adelaide Oval #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/98gnK8vJks— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019
Hello and welcome
The stage is set for Kohli and team to walk out and keep themselves alive in this series
Hello and welcome to Adelaide for the 2nd ODI against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qQpminpJTC— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019