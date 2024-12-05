India vs Australia 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Day 1 of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to continue, with games coming thick and fast in December as the day-night Test match in Adelaide kicks off the first of the remaining four Test matches in the series over the next four weeks. Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's victory in the first Test match in Perth.(ANI)

India have momentum on their side after the win in Perth, where a clinical bowling performance helped them decimate Australia with a 295-run win. However, with a gap between matches, Australia will have had time to iron out the chinks in their faulty performance. With a commendable record in pink ball Test matches for the home team, and the memories India have associated with the Adelaide Test the last time out, the Aussies will know this stands as a good opportunity to equalise the series.

India will be glad to welcome back Rohit Sharma, with the captain confirming he will demote himself to the middle order, allowing the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to further prosper. Shubman Gill will also be on the way back into the team, while Australia also have an enforced change with Josh Hazlewood sitting out and Scott Boland set to come in.

It’s set to be a dramatic contest in one of Australia’s best Test venues, with plenty on the line not just for the series but also the World Test Championship.

Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match will take place from December 6 to December 10. The second session for all days is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match will take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy second Test match will be available on Hotstar.