India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match on tv and online

Currently leading 2-0 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will be aiming to grab a series-clinching victory in the third Test match vs Australia, set to begin from Wednesday (March 1), at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The hosts destroyed Australia in the first Test, winning by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja received the Player of the Match award for seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul, and also registered 70 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile in the second Test, India won by six wickets in New Delhi, with Jadeja once again being adjudged as the Player of the Match, with 10 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul. He will be aiming to once again dominate Aussie batters in the upcoming game. Many fans will also expect Shubman Gill to replace KL Rahul as opener. Meanwhile, Australia will be hoping to stage a comeback and put in a better fight.

When will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will begin on Wednesday, March 1, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match take place?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

How to watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test match live on television?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be broadcasted live on television through Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the India vs Australia 3rd Test match?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

