e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Concussed Rishabh Pant not to travel with Indian team to Rajkot

India vs Australia: Concussed Rishabh Pant not to travel with Indian team to Rajkot

Pant didn’t take the field for the second half of the first ODI here on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet while batting.

cricket Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:28 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
India's Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant (AP)
         

Diagnosed with a concussion, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will not travel with the Indian team to Rajkot for the second ODI against Australia. Pant didn’t take the field for the second half of the first ODI here on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet while batting. He remains under observation. “Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation,” he added.

ALSO READ: Failed experiment, no momentum - 3 mistakes which cost India in 1st ODI

There is still no clarity on whether he will be available for selection or rested in the next game.

The 22-year-old was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 44th over of India’s innings, which also resulted in his wicket.

The injury forced K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps when India came out to field.

On Tuesday night, the BCCI said in a statement that Pant is under observation and he would be monitored overnight.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India’s 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia. While Rahul kept wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series-opener, their biggest win against the sub-continental giants.

tags
top news
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news