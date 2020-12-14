India vs Australia - ‘He can hurt you’: Aussie great Matthew Hayden names Indian batsman who can cause trouble for Australia

cricket

Australia are all set for revenge as they get ready to take on India in a four-match Test series, beginning December 17 in Adelaide. The first match of the series will be the first ever day-night Test played between these two rivals and that will kick-start one of the most awaited duels in international cricket.

India created history two years ago when they beat Australia in Australia for the first time ever in a Test series. Virat Kohli’s team beat the Aussies 2-1 in a keenly fought contest. But the Australians then were without their batting mainstays Steve Smith and David Warner.

Captain Tim Paine has Smith back in the side but Warner is out injured. The Indians too are not full strength with injury to pace bowling spearhead Ishant Sharma and senior batsman Rohit Sharma missing from the line-up. Moreover the Indians will be without captain Virat Kohli after the first Test as he returns home for the birth of his first child.

Kohli’s absence means India’s batting will be led by their only out and out Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara. The old fashioned batsman was at his best during the last tour down under as he slammed three centuries in the series. Former Australia great Matthew Hayden feels Pujara can hurt the Aussies despite having a slow strike rate as he manages to stay on the wicket for long durations.

“As you know Australians love to drink coffee, and we have decided to go on a little campaign to make sure we have plenty of caffeine when it comes to watching Pujara bat. But, you know what the reality is, he hurt us badly. We are of a generation now where we are admiring people for their strike play, we are admiring people for their strike rate. Well, he is one of the few guys in Test cricket that have a strike rate of sub 45 and he can hurt you,” Hayden said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that Pujara’s lack of match practice will not make any difference as he is a ‘mentally strong’ batsman who loves to spend time at the crease.

“Out of 20 days of Test cricket that we have ahead of us, we are really happy to have him bat for 15 days, there is no question about it. Whether he has played any cricket or not, I don’t think it’s going to make any difference because he is so strong mentally, that he will be.... he loves batting, he loves being at the crease, he loves wearing the bowlers down. In the last two years, he has also improved his strokes and range of shots,” he said.

India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just the first Test against Australia as he will return home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The first Test of the four-match series, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia has the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series.

