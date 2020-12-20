India vs Australia: ‘How can two innings change the thought process’ - Ajay Jadeja backs Prithvi Shaw for 2nd Test

cricket

Prithvi Shaw’s scores of 0 and 4 in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide have made a strong case for either Shubman Gill or KL Rahul to replace him in the second Test match in Melbourne but former India batsman Ajay Jadeja feels India should stick to what they believe in and back Shaw for the Boxing Day Test as well. India lost the day-night Test inside three days after being bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 in the second innings.

“I believe you got to stick with what you believe in. This half an hour shouldn’t change that. You have to keep more knockout players and not role-players because role players provide you with certain roles and when everyone together don’t do that, you’ve got a bit of a problem. But when you have knockout players in your side, one is good enough to win you matches,” Jadeja said in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

While none of the Indian batsmen managed to reach double-figures in the second innings, it was Shaw whose faulty technique and similar mode of dismissals in both the innings made him the most vulnerable in the Indian batting line-up.

Jadeja, however, said two innings shouldn’t change what India believe in.

“You played Prithvi Shaw in the first game knowing he did not had a great run in the warm-up games, did not have a great IPL. So I believe you went with him looking at the future. A couple of innings shouldn’t change that,” Jadeja said.

Shaw was bowled through the gate in both the innings to an incoming delivery exposing his problem of leaving a gap between bat and pad which many including former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believe is a ‘chink in his armour’.

Jadeja said India should pick Shaw again as it’s the same technique that got him a hundred on Test debut against the West Indies.

“The technique that everybody else is talking about has been similar with which he got that hundred. There’s nothing new that we’ve seen so how can two innings change that thought process? When you’re looking at a 21-yr-old and playing him ahead of Rahul at the start, a couple of innings shouldn’t change that,” Jadeja said.

Trailing the four-match series 1-0, India will take on Australia in the second match in Melbourne on December 26.