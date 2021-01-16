India vs Australia: 'India need to work out why there have been so many injuries': Gilchrist expresses concerns

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has expressed his concerns over the wounded Indian players in the ongoing Test series. The Indian dressing room has turned into a mini-hospital as around half-a-dozen cricketers are battling with injuries.

As a result, the tourists fielded a pack of rookie pacers against the Aussies at the Gabba – a venue where the hosts have an exemplary track record.

In a conversation with foxsports.com.au, Gilchrist stated the visitors need to find out the reason behind the spate of injuries that have plagued them during the series Down Under.

“It's just been extraordinary the adversity they have faced on this tour. They'll need to work out why there have been so many injuries,” Gilchrist told 'foxsports.com.au'.

“A few have been inflicted by the Australian pace attack, but the soft tissue injuries – they'll need to assess why they came about and whether it was something in or out of their control,” Gilchrist added.

The Indian team took another blow on Friday when pacer Navdeep Saini was forced off the field due to groin pain. However, despite their bruised and battered bodies, Indian players have ensured that the series stands at 1-1 going into the final Test after pulling off a memorable draw in the third Test.

Gilchrist, who played 96 Tests between 1999 and 2008, hailed India for the fightback and determination showed by the team in the face of adversity.

“But you can't question their resilience and their willingness to stay in the fight and not lie down,” the 49-year-old said.

“There have been plenty of talented touring teams across all nations that have been here and succumbed to Test cricket in this country. It's amazing that they've got to the Gabba well and truly in the series with a chance to win it,” added.

India, on Friday, handed debut caps to left-arm pacer T Natarajan and all-rounder Washington Sundar. Both the players garnered praises from the experts from their performance with the ball on debut.

Sundar claimed the wicket of Steve Smith while Natarajan struck twice to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne (108) and Matthew Wade (45) to keep the visitors going.

