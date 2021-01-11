India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: India bat for 131 overs in 4th innings to snatch draw at Sydney
Follow India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:17 PM
Ashwin on his performance
Ravichandran Ashwin at post-match presentation: The atmosphere in the dressing room is electric. In Test cricket we don't get a lot of draws, it was a really exciting last session. I just went to Pujara and told him, you sold me down the river me in both the innings. Cummins was bowling in a different league altogether. There was a bit of double bounce, so it was difficult against Cummins. I think facing Bumrah in the nets is not easy. We have bowlers who can bowl in the 150s. I have been batting well in the nets, so it was great to spend some time in the middle. Chasing 400 in Sydney was never going to be easy, as the ball was going up and down. That knock by Pant set us up. After Pujara and Pant's wicket and with Vihari injured, it was going to be difficult to go for the win. Touring Australia is never easy so Vihari can be proud of himself. It was a knock equal to scoring a hundred. I was just telling the batting coach during the lunch break that I have never left the SCG without a fifty, this is a venue where I have done well with the bat and today's innings is right up there.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:15 PM
Summary of Day 5
India came with a plan on Day 5. It was all fire and push for a win till Rishabh pant was there - he was promoted above Vihari for a reason. Once he got out, it was all defense and India defended beautifully. Kudos to Vihari and Ashwin for the show the duo put on at SCG.
On ward to Brisbane. The 4th and final Test will begin from Saturday and it could decide which way the match will go. Follow Hindustan Times as we build up to the 4th Test.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:05 PM
Tim Paine at post-match presentation ceremony
Australia captain Tim Paine: I thought we created enough chances to win the game, this one's a tough to swallow. Our bowlers were superb, Lyon bowled well. Just that we (especially me) didn't hold onto our catches. Looking forward to Brisbane. We didn't play our best in the last two games, but we were somewhat good with the bat in this Test. There were a few positives for us, our bowlers created plenty of chances. Today was a whole-hearted effort from the boys, just that things didn't go our way. I think having two young kids (Pucovski and Green) play Test cricket, it's a great thing as they were sensational. I thought Green was fantastic yesterday.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:00 PM
Ajinkya Rahane at post-match presentation ceremony
Rahane: Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way fought especially today but throughout the game, even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good. There are few areas we can improve on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant). We made that strategy but in the end it is all about the player executing the plan.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:56 PM
Man of the match: Steve Smith
Steve Smith at post-match presentation ceremony: "India fought really hard. Our bowlers did their hardest. We felt few kept a low on day three, but there was not much today. Always means a lot when you score a hundred for your country. Looking forward to play the next Test in a few days time. Absorbed the pressure when needed to, just watched the ball hard and concentrated well."
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:54 PM
More stats
Most overs batted out by Asian teams in 4th innings in draws in Australia
131.0 Ind Sydney 2020/21 *
89.5 Ind Sydney 2014/15
85.0 SL Cairns 2004
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:49 PM
Stats attack
Most overs batted out by India in 4th innings in draws
150.5 v Eng Oval 1979
136.0 v WI Kolkata 1948/49
132.0 v WI Mumbai BS 1958/59
131.0 v Pak Delhi 1979/80
131.0 v Aus Sydney 2020/21 *
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:42 PM
Australia shake hands with India - Match end in draw
Final over of the day and Australia have decided to shake hands with India. The match ends in a draw and now the teams will head to Brisbane with series levelled at 1-1.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:32 PM
3 overs left
Ashwin hits a ball from Hazlewood for a boundary, and this is solid stuff from India. This match is set for a draw - and Australia need something special to win this from here.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:25 PM
What a match!
The Sydney Test might be heading for a draw, but it has to be one of the most thrilling encounters between the two teams. 4 overs left.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:15 PM
6 overs left
Mitchell Star ccontinues as Hanuma Vihari need to face six more overs to push the match to a draw. Surely, there will be another twist in the tale? One wicket can change the tide.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:03 PM
DROPPED!
Hanuma Vihari got a leading edge off Mitchell Strac and that was a routine catch for Tim Paine on his right and the captain has put it down. VIHARI GETS A LIFE!
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:53 AM
Vihari hits two boundaries!
What is happening here? Hanuma Vihari has just hit Pat Cummins for two boundaries and India now need 88 to win in 11.2 overs. Is there more twist in the tale?
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:48 AM
LBW appeal!
Nathan Lyon traps R Ashwin on the pads, huge appeal, but this has been turned down as well. Australia still have a review, but won't take it as of now.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:34 AM
Hazlewood to Ashwin - FOUR!
FOUR! Ashwin tries to break the shackles as he hits Hazlewood for a boundary. A welcome one for India. India need 102 to win in 15 overs with 5 wickets in hand.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:31 AM
Stats attack
Hanuma Vihari has scored 7 runs in 112 balls at a strike rate of 6.25. This is currently the slowest innings by an Indian player (where balls faced details available).
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:23 AM
300 up for India
Ashwin and Vihari have done well to take India to the 300-run mark in the final session. They have gone past the tough phase and now are just neutralising Aussie bowlers.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:04 AM
Reason for Vihari's slow innings
For all those who are asking about the reason for Vihari's slow innings, he has sustained a hamstring strain and he is trying to protect the same. Also, India may not have Ravindra Jadeja as well who sustained a finger dislocation.
Hence, India are playing it safe here and pushing for a draw.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Lyon to Ashwin - FOUR! FOUR!
Ashwin has now started to flex his muscles, he hits Lyon for a couple of boundaries. If India's plan for a draw has to change, it has to change from Ashwin's end.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:46 AM
Huge LBW appeal!
Nathan Lyon bowls a fuller one to Hanuma Vihari, and traps him on the pads. Huge appeal from Lyon and the Aussies, but umpire turned it down. Will Aussies take a review? Nope. Good call, it was going outside off stump.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:38 AM
Ashwin and Vihari fighting through
It has not been an easy session for India so far, with Aussie speedsters bowling short balls after short balls. But Ashwin and Vihari have played through.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:28 AM
Stats attack
India has batted for more than 100 overs in the fourth innings for the first time since 2002.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:26 AM
Cummins to Ashwin - FOUR!
FOUR! Ashwin got a solid ball, but he has managed to get through for a boundary. It is a difficult condition for him right now, but he is fighting hard and hanging in there.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:12 AM
Australia targetting Ashwin
Australia bowlers are constantly testing Ashwin with short balls. He is hanging on for now - he needs to somehow find the will to stick it out in the middle and bat through this tough phase.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:07 AM
DRS to the rescue!
Ashwin was caught by Tim Paine on the first ball from Hazlewood after Tea. Umpire gave it out. Australia reckons he got a glove, Ashwin signals it was his arm band. He reviews it. Yup, no glove, no bat.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:01 AM
Back in action
Play resumes for the final session of the day. 36 overs remaining , India need 127 to win. Australia need 5 wickets. All three results possible. Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin in the middle.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Tea on Day 5
Vihari and Ashwin has taken India to 280/5 with 127 runs more to win. It seems India are pushing for a draw, while Australia can win it with 5 wickets. Pant and Rahane wickets in this session, so a good one for the Aussies.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:34 AM
India going for a draw?
The scoring rate of India has significantly slowed down since Pujara's departure and now it seems the visitors are pushing for a draw here. This could be a poor strategy as it could inevitably seal their fate to a defeat, with pressure building.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:25 AM
India vs Australia: Caught appeal!
Australia are taking a review on a catch appeal that has been turned down. I s there a nick involved from Ashwin's bat? Good catch at silly point. Nope, no bat. LBW? Nope, outside off stump.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:17 AM
Stats attack
Puajra departs after scoring 77
Hazlewood gets him for 5th time in Tests, 1st time he has been bowled by Hazlewood
Also, 1st time he has been bowled in this series.
IND:273/5
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:10 AM
Pujara bowled!
GONE! BIG WICKET! Josh Hazlewood bowls a fuller one that angles in and Pujara's resistance comes to an end. This could be the match-winning wicket. India 5/272, still need 135 to win.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:03 AM
Vihari injured?
Hanuma Vihari appears to be struggling here in Sydney. He seems to have pulled his hamstring. This could be a worrying sign for India.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:01 AM
Stats attack
76* by Pujara is the 2nd best by IND's #3 in AUS in the 4th innings of the Tests
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:52 AM
Lyon returns
Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have done well to tackle the threat of the new ball and now Aussies are back to spin bowling. Nathan Lyon returns to the attack. Pujara is the wicket Aussies need now.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:39 AM
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!
Cheteshwar Pujara is counter-attacking here, he has hit three fours in Pat Cummins' over. This is fantastic batting, and Pujara knows he has to play the anchor role now.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:36 AM
Stats attack
Highest 4th wkt p'ships for India in 4th innings:
144*C PUJARA - R PANT v Aus Sydney 2020/21 *
139 Rusi Modi - Vijay Hazare v WI Mumbai BS 1948/49
122 Dilip Vengsarkar - Yashpal Sharma v Pak Delhi 1979/80
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:27 AM
2nd new ball available
Australia will now take the new ball with the new batsman Hanuma Vihari in the middle. This match has suddenly shifted the momentum. Vihari needs to bat through the next 10 overs.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:26 AM
Lyon removes Pant!
GONE! Nathan Lyon gets the big wicket of Rishabh Pant, who stepped out and then tried to glide, gets a leading edge and it goes to the fielder at square. Pant departs for 97, India 250/4
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:16 AM
Rishabh Pant is on fire!
FOUR! Rishabh Pant flies high and he clears the boundaries ropes. Shouts of catch it but it crosses all the fielders. Fantastic batting, and he is sailing through to his ton.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:08 AM
FIFTY FOR PUJARA!
FIFTY! FOUR! Pujara finds a gap between a number of fielders, he gave them no chance to stop this. Placement and execution - perfect. Brilliant shot to bring his half century.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:58 AM
More stats
Fewest innings by IND reach 6000 Test runs.
S Gavaskar -117
V Kohli -119
S Tendulkar -120
Rahul Dravid -125
C Pujara- 134
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:58 AM
Stats attack
Pujara milestones (innings)
1000: 18
2000: 46
3000: 67
4000: 84
5000: 108
6000: 134
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:57 AM
6000 Test runs for Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara has completed his 6000 runs in the longest format. Stay tuned for more updated stats on this amazing achievement from Pujara.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:54 AM
Starc to Pujara - FOUR!
FOUR! Aggressive shot from Pujara - Australia are playing attacking cricket here, and Pujara is being responsive. India need 192 more to win.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:45 AM
Pant hit on head from Starc
Rishabh Pant has been hit on the helmet from a bouncer from Mitchell Starc. He will be checked for concussion, but he looks he is okay.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:40 AM
Back after Lunch
Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara are back in the middle and the match is evenly poised. All three results still possible. A thrilling session in store.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:02 AM
Lunch on Day 5
Pujara and Pant has taken India to 206/3 at Sydney at Lunch on Day 5, India need 201 to win.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:02 AM
Pujata hits a boundary!
FOUR! A half-tracker from Nathan Lyon and Pujara glides it for another boundary and India keep on marching. Partnership is over 100 runs now.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:55 AM
India cross 200
FOUR! Pujara has hit it for a boundary and that brings up India's 200. This is a good session for India, and Pant and Pujara have put the hosts under pressure at SCG.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:53 AM
Stats attack
72* by Pant is the joint 2nd best score by a visiting Wicket-keeper in the 4th innings of the Test in AUS
he is batting on 73*
IND:196/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:43 AM
Cummins to Pant - FOUR!
FOUR! Half volley outside off stump and Pant is all over it, he has smashed it for another boundary.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:38 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5: HUGE APPEAL!
LBW SHOUT!!?? Umpire is not interested. The height seems to be the factor. Aussies know, and this was a mere desperate shout it seems. Aussies need a wicket.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:35 AM
Starc to Pant - FOUR!
FOUR! Starc goes short and this has been pulled hard by Rishabh Pant, and the ball races to the boundary ropes for four. Fantastic batting by Pant and he is taking this game away.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:30 AM
'Well bowl, Gary!'
Excellent over from Nathan Lyon as the day progresses slowly towards this Lunch. If Australia get a wicket here in the next two overs, then it would turn the tide of the game.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:21 AM
In the air...
Shouts of "catch it," but it landed just ahead of the fielder. Anyhow it seemed like hitting the pads. India 170/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:15 AM
Pant's stats attack
Pant’s fifty
3rd Test fifty, 1st vs AUS
2nd fifty plus score in AUS, both have come at Sydney.
1st while batting at #5.
3rd IND WK to score two fifty plus scores in the 4th innings of the Test.
Deep Dasgupta- 2
Syed Kirmani- 2
R Pant- 2
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:12 AM
Pant counter-attacks
FOUR! Rishabh Pant carries on after scoring his half century. He has taken the game to the opposition here in Sydney. If he survives till Lunch, it will be a big boost for India.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:08 AM
Fifty for Rishabh Pant
Pant gets to his fifty with a backfoot punch to the off side. Fifty off just 64 balls for the left-hander. This has been a gutsy innings from him.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:06 AM
Twin sixes for Pant
SIX! SIX! Rishabh Pant has turned the heat on says Murali Kartik on commentary and he is right. Pant is on the move, problems for Australia. India 167/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:01 AM
Starc into the attack
Just the two overs for Labuschagne. We now have Mitchell Starc from the other end and the crowd immediately sense something, some cheers and claps for the Australian left-arm quick.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 06:00 AM
Lyon bowls a maiden
This a great contest between these two now. Pant is constantly trying to get on top of Lyon and the experienced off-spinner is setting up plans to get him out. He bowls a maiden to the Indian left-hander.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:57 AM
3 runs from first over after drinks
Marnus Labuschagne continues after the drinks break for Australia. No real problems for Pant and Pujara, they take three singles. India 155/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:48 AM
150 up for India
Pulled away from Pant! Some good work at the mid wicket fence from Will Pucovski prevents the boundary but Pant will get three runs. 150 up for India and this is also the 50 partnership between Pant and Pujara.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:47 AM
Edged and four
Just one slip and it goes through exactly where the second slip would have been. Pant's attacking instincts have forced Paine to get a slip out and this time it works to his advantage. A full one outside off from Hazlewood, Pant goes hard at it, gets an outside edge and it goes wide from the first slip fielder for a for.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:45 AM
Pujara hits a four
Pujara lashes on to the full toss provided by Marnus Labuschagne. The India No.3 did get a few short deliveries in this over but didn't quite manage to find the gap but this time he dances down the track to and hits the full toss to the left of mid on for a boundary. India 144/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:40 AM
Count the maidens
Relentless Hazlewood bowls another maiden to Pujara. While Pant continues to attack Lyon, Hazlewood is working on his own gameplan against Pujara.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:36 AM
Pant is attacking Lyon
8 runs off the over, two boundaries in it. The previous Lyon over had yielded 13. So Rishabh Pant has launched a calculated attack on the Australian off-spinner. India 138/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:34 AM
Pant cuts Lyon
FOUR! Short and wide from Lyon, first real loosener from him today, perhaps it is an affect of the previous over's charge from Pant. The left-hander rocks back to cut it through the off side for a four.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:33 AM
Good from Hazlewood
A very good over from big Australian. He got Pujara guessing there. But so far so good for India too. This Pant, Pujara partnership is doing well.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:27 AM
Pant opening up his arms
FOUR! SIX! Aggression from Pant. He danced down the track to Lyon and hits for a four followed by a six. Australia shouldn't mind this at all. They have got enough runs on the board but some entertainment for all of us. It is always around the corner when Pant is batting. India 129/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:21 AM
Hazlewood on the money
These Australian fast bowlers are relentless. Cummins goes Starc comes in, Starc takes a breather, Hazlewood steps up. It's a continuous battle. Hazlewood has started off with a maiden.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:13 AM
Lyon keeps the pressure on
Another maiden from Lyon. He also trapped Pujara in front on the fifth ball too. Australia didn't opt for DRS but replays showed they would have retained it had they taken it.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:07 AM
3 runs to Pujara
Driven straight down the ground. That's the second time Pujara has done that to Cummins today. This time, the timing not enough to take it to the fence but enough to allow Pujara to run three. India 115/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 05:01 AM
Consecutive maidens
The up and down nature of a fifth day track in full display now. Boy this will be a hard task for India to survive against perhaps the best bowling attack of the world and on this track. Another maiden from Cummins.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:56 AM
Pant living dangerously
Pant got a genuine outside edge of Lyon's first delivery but Tim Paine could not hold on to it and he did not look that comfortable in the next five deliveries either. Encouraging signs for Australia, exactly the opposite for India.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:54 AM
A false shot from Pant
Pant must have had his heart in his mouth there. Thankfully, for him it landed well in front of the deep square leg fielder. It was a nothing shot really. A short one from Cummins and Pant, not comfortable with the injury on his left elbow, tried to play a short of half pull shot and ended up getting a top edge.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:50 AM
Maiden from Lyon
A quality over from the experienced off-spinner. He looked like getting a wicket every ball. Pujara looked nervous to say the least, his ploy of dancing down the track to every delivery may not be the ideal way on this Day 5 SCG track.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:45 AM
Cummins to Pujara: FOUR
What a shot! Pujara has walk out with some real intent today. It was overpitched from Cummins and Pujara drives him straight down the ground to collect his first boundary of Day 5.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:42 AM
Rishabh Pant in at No.5
India have promoted Pant at No.5. So all those doubting whether Pant will bat or not must have got their answer now. This should be interesting.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:39 AM
Lyon gets Rahane
OUT! Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed. What a start for Australia. A tossed-up delivery from Lyon, Rahane tries to defend, gets an inside edge and Wade at shortleg takes a sharp catch. Australia have a wicket on the second over of the day. India 102/3
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:38 AM
100 up for India
Pujara puts Lyon under pressure, goes down the track and flicks it past the mid wicket fielder to get three runs. 100 up for India. This is good signs if you are an Indian fan, Pujara is looking to be positive against Lyon.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:37 AM
Nathan Lyon from the end
This is interesting, Australia have thrown the ball to Nathan on the second over of Day 5. They also know, the off-spinner holds the key on this surface today especially against the likes of Pujara and Rahane.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:35 AM
First runs on Day 5
Pujara gets off the mark on Day 5 with a single down to leg side. He will breathe a sigh of relief to get down the other end. India 99/2
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:31 AM
Players out in the middle
The players are out in the centre. Pujara will face the first ball of Day 5 and it will be Pat Cummins for Australia.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:26 AM
India vs Australia live score: Day 5 pitch in Sydney
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:21 AM
Racism is not okay
The cricketing community came down strongly on the racial attacks on the Indian players on Day 3 and Day 4 of this Test match in Sydney. Mohammed Siraj has been hailed as a hero for standing up and reporting the matter to the official. Both the ICC and Cricket Australia have assured BCCI that strictest action will be taken against those who are guilty.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:19 AM
Pant is seen with the bat in hand
Even as we speak, live pictures show Pant with the bat in hand in the nets. Like we said, he will bat. He may not be a 100% but he sure can do a job for the team.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:17 AM
Will Rishabh Pant bat? What about Ravindra Jadeja?
As per the latest updates, Rishabh Pant did try to bat in the nets on Sunday with and without the strap on his left elbow and appeared to be in some discomfort but he is slated to bat. Ravindra Jadeja, who has dislocated his finger, however, is unlikely, unless there is some 10-12 overs to go and India are fighting to save the match. In that case, we might just see Jadeja come out to bat after taking pain killers and injections.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:12 AM
What happened on Day 4
Resuming the day with a lead of 197, Australia piled declared for 312 for 6. Steve Smith was pillar with 81, Marnus Labuschagne hit 73 while young Cameron Green showed that he is the one for the future with an attacking 83 as Australia set India a difficult target of 407. In reply, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put together the highest opening stand of this series before the latter was dismissed for 31. Rohit Sharma went on to slam his maiden fifty as an opener in overseas conditions before pulling one straight to file leg towards the end of Day 4. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to stumps at 98 for 2, still needing 309 runs to win.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 04:09 AM
India vs Australia live score 3rd Test Day 5
What a quality Test match this one has turned out to be. Australia have their noses well and truly in front and India will need nothing short of a miracle to survive this one. Hello and welcome to all our viewers to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5.