India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 1 in Sydney: Agarwal, Pujara steady

Live Updates: Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara have steadied the Indian innings after Jose Hazlewood struck early for Australia. India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Virat Kohli & Co are aiming to create history by registering their maiden Test series win Down Under. India are leading the four match Test rubber 2-1. India have made two changes to their side - KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav in; Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma out. Australia also made two changes - Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb replacing Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Finch (FULL COVERAGE)

05:41 hrs IST Agarwal confident Mayank Agarwal is looking in fine touch as he is playing quite confidently against the Australia pacers. A straight drive off Pat Cummins followed by a boundary through the covers and the purple patch continues for the opener. India 31/1





05:35 hrs IST First bowling change Pat Cummins replaces Mitchell Starc and the fast bowler has been quite impressive in the series till now. With KL Rahul losing his wicket early, India are under a bit of pressure and a wicket here will firmly put Australia in control. India 24/1





05:22 hrs IST Pujara, Agarwal fight back Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal are playing quite cautiously and with the ball getting swing off the turf, both the batsman will be looking to play out these initial overs. India 22/1





05:16 hrs IST Stat Attack: KL Rahul KL Rahul has been dismissed on 9 (6) by Hazlewood · Hazlewood has dismissed Rahul 4 times in Rahul’s last 5 innings. · 3rd caught out dismissal for Rahul in his last 5 innings. · 4th consecutive single digit score for Rahul, he now has 6 single digit scores in his last 8 innings.





05:10 hrs IST Hazlewood gets KL Rahul Early breakthrough for Australia as Josh Hazlewood dismisses KL Rahul for 9, IND 10/1. The ball kept straight and Rahul ended up giving an easy catch to Shaun Marsh in second slip. Rahul was looking quite nervous from the beginning and he has now wasted another opportunity to prove his mettle.





05:06 hrs IST Good start for Starc Early movement for Mitchell Starc and KL Rahul is not looking confident at all against the new ball. He edged Starc twice in the first over and on one occasion, the ball was quite close to the slip fielder. India 10/0





05:00 hrs IST Let’s play! Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to begin proceedings for India as Hanuma Vihari will be playing in his usual position. Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over for the hosts as they look to bounce back in the series.





04:55 hrs IST Captains speak at the toss “It will be tougher to bat as the game goes on, so ideal for us to bat,” said Virat Kohli at the toss. “We haven’t discussed the series win, we’re focused on this game, and this is just an opportunity to win a Test.” “We need to improve on all areas, need to do the basics better. Ball-by-ball, bit of an old-school cliche,” said Australia skipper Tim Paine.





04:47 hrs IST Stat Attack: India winning the toss Back to back toss wins for Kohli and team India. 3rd toss won by Kohli in this series. This is the 4th time that India have won the toss 3 times in a Test series in Australia. (2003-2004, 91-92, 67-68 were the other 3 series that India had won 3 tosses) Tim Paine loses yet another toss as captain of Australia. He now has lost 6 tosses out the 7 matches captaining Australia. This is 3rd time out of the last 4 matches at the SCG that the visiting team has won the toss. 19th consecutive times INDIA have opted to bat first after winning the toss & have won 17 out their last such 18 Tests after winning the toss and bat 1st.





04:38 hrs IST Two changes for India India XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, C Pujara, V Kohli(c), A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant(w), R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah. Rahul, Kuldeep in; Rohit, Ishant out.





04:35 hrs IST India opt to bat Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will be batting first. It was a crucial toss to win as the pitch looks like a good batting surface and with the ball traditionally spinning at Sydney, it will be a tough task to bat in the fourth innings.





04:33 hrs IST Australia XI Australia (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood





Reports coming from Sydney suggest Aaron Finch dropped; Marnus Labuschagne to bat at No. 3. The hosts are set to make two changes with Labuschagne and Handscomb replacing Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Finch. For India, Kuldeep Yadav is practising at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Will he get his first match of the series?





04:22 hrs IST Tim Paine confident Tim Paine insisted on Wednesday that his priority was to develop his inexperienced cricket team for the future even as they face the prospect of losing a home series against India for the first time. But he pledged that Australia would still pick the “best XI that we think is the best combination to win this Test” once they had seen the Sydney pitch.





04:16 hrs IST India to wear black armbands Indian players to wear black armbands in memory of Ramkant Achrekar who passed away last night. Achrekar was a coaching giant in the Mumbai cricketing circles and was Sachin Tendulkar first coach. Read more about the coach here.





04:10 hrs IST Injury Concerns Leading 2-1 in the four-match series, India remain firm favourites to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite serious fitness issue pertaining to their premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who has not been named in the 13-member list.





04:04 hrs IST History Lesson Australia have hosted India since 1947-48, and barring three occasions – in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn – the visitors have lost the Test series on seven occasions -- 1967-68, 1977-78, 1991-92, 1999-2000, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2014-15.



