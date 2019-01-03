New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Bay Oval: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: New Zealand have put a line under their Test series win over Sri Lanka and switched to World Cup mode with the first of three one-day internationals in Tauranga. New Zealand, who are also third in the ODI rankings, face eighth-ranked Sri Lanka in the opening round of the World Cup in Cardiff in June. Both sides have made a number of changes from their Test line-up, with Sri Lanka bringing in six new faces including Lasith Malinga, while New Zealand have brought back big-hitting Martin Guptill and are resting regulars Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme. With de Grandhomme out and Corey Anderson injured, Jimmy Neesham and Doug Bracewell have been recalled as all-rounder options. ((Full scorecard))

Follow New Zealand-Sri Lanka updates below -

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 05:40 IST