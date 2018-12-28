LIVE BLOG
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Melbourne
India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: Catch all the live score and updates from the 3rd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates: The batsmen got the job done and now it is upto the Indian bowlers to continue their good work. However, this pitch has minimum assistance for the bowlers and it will be difficult to get the wickets, which is where experience and patience will have to be the virtues. The new ball burst will be very crucial as far as India is concerned. (Full scorecard)
