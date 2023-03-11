IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Onus on Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill as India chase uphill task vs Australia
India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill will resume the first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 as the hosts trail by 444 runs in Ahmedabad. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match, Day 3:
India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: An exciting day of Test cricket awaits for the fans and the focus will be on India's top-order, who have an uphill task at their hands. India skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill will resume the first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 as the hosts trail by 444 runs in Ahmedabad. Australia, on the other hand, will eye for some quick blows and push India on the backfoot right from the word go. The visitors have fielded just one pacer in the form of Mitchell Starc and it will be crucial for Cameron Green to step up like he did with the bat. Nathan Lyon, who was clinical in Indore, will also be hoping for a repeat. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match, Day 3:
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 07:33 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Huge record for Usman Khawaja
Khawaja was brilliant during the Aussie innings, as he ended the day unbeaten on 104. In the morning of Day 2, Khawaja continued from where he left as he eventually reached his 150, and as soon as the Australian opener played his 393rd ball of the innings, Khawaja registered himself in the record books. The 36-year-old batter made the record for most balls faced in a single innings by an Australian batter on Indian soil, going past former Australian batter Graham Yallop, who had recorded the feat in 1979 during a Test at the Eden Gardens. En route the same knock, Khawaja also went past fellow teammate and captain Steve Smith, as well as former skipper Allan Border.
Khawaja was eventually dismissed in the post-Tea session, registering 180 off 422 balls.
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 07:25 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: All eyes on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill!
Focus will be on Rohit, who is also the second-highest run-scorer in the series. Rohit is currently on 17 off 33 balls and will be looking for a strong partnership with Gill (18*).
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 07:21 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: India need to make amends
India will be looking make amends and the wicket is still good to bat on. They also have have a good top-order, and they will need to start firing. Meanwhile, Australia are ahead in the match, and all eyes will be on Smith's captaincy.
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 07:17 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: What did Cameron Green have to say?
Green bagged his maiden Test ton on Day 2, and was eventually removed by Ashwin in the post-Lunch session. Speaking after Stumps, Green said, "Probably not yet. You never know when it would happen. But very grateful. Uzzy helped me a lot. Was really special to have him at the other end. We get to go to MRF tours as young Australia players. May be we just have a great group of players in the change room. I think this is a different style of batting."
"In Australia you try to get more in line with it. Head is very aggressive with the new ball. I thought may be had a good chance to score runs with the new ball yesterday. I just tried to pick up how the Indian bowlers went about it. You have to swallow your ego on this wicket. I will may be do the holding role tomorrow and let the spinners do their bit", he further added.
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 07:12 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing final Test between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!