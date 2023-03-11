IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: Onus on Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill as India chase uphill task vs Australia

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: An exciting day of Test cricket awaits for the fans and the focus will be on India's top-order, who have an uphill task at their hands. India skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill will resume the first innings from the overnight score of 36/0 as the hosts trail by 444 runs in Ahmedabad. Australia, on the other hand, will eye for some quick blows and push India on the backfoot right from the word go. The visitors have fielded just one pacer in the form of Mitchell Starc and it will be crucial for Cameron Green to step up like he did with the bat. Nathan Lyon, who was clinical in Indore, will also be hoping for a repeat. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match, Day 3: