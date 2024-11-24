India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jaiswal 10 short of special century, IND look to bat AUS out of Perth

India vs Australia, Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Day two of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was thoroughly dominated by India, as the visitors put forth a statement of intent in Perth with a performance that saw them shine in every phase of play at the Optus Stadium.After Jasprit Bumrah completed his five-fer in the morning session before debutant Harshit Rana put an end to a dogged final-wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood....Read More

However, it was openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal who were the stars of the show at the Optus Stadium, as they batted through the afternoon and evening sessions remaining unbeaten and heaping the runs and the pressure onto Australia. India will go into day three at effectively 216/0, with the pitch easing up and the chance to bat Australia out of the game at a venue that has been a fortress for them historically.

Jaiswal and Rahul started off with plenty of patience on a pitch that had seen 17 wickets on the first day, absorbing the Australian pace attack’s dangerous new ball spell and making sure a top-order collapse similar to the first innings wasn’t on the cards. Although it was a circumspect start, it was relatively chanceless from the two openers, who showed plenty of quality running between the wickets to keep the score ticking along even if boundaries were difficult to come by.

With Jaiswal batting on 90 and approaching yet another Test century in 2024, there might well be some nerves from the young man as the tension of the nervous nineties builds overnight. But as a player who has shown plenty of character and gumption throughout his career, Jaiswal will back himself to reach the three figure mark. Happy to share some chatter with Australia’s fielders, including teasing Starc for not bowling fast enough, or egging on Steve Smith to try a throw at the stumps, Jaiswal has quickly made himself at home in Australia and will want to mark a fine innings with a century. This will be the focus of the early parts of day three.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul’s terrific form in overseas conditions continued, as he persisted in showing himself as something of a red-ball specialist for SENA tours. Rahul will want to convert his excellent and patient innings into a big score, both to confirm a positive result for India and to hammer home a position in the batting for the rest of the series.

India’s goal on day three will be to add as many runs as possible before the pitch begins to act up, with the opening up of cracks one of the big threats in Perth pitches. India will also want Virat Kohli in particular to get some runs behind him and play himself into form, with a solid foundation provided to him by the team’s openers. It will also be a significant innings for Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, who will want to capitalise on their chance in Australia by making a score of significance and keeping their hats in the ring for the second Test in Adelaide.

From an Australian perspective, wickets are the name of the game, but with the ball getting older and the pitch being slightly flat, it might require plenty of effort and patience from their experienced players to try and unglue India's set batters. They will also be aware of the need to contain runs, especially with dangerous and aggressive batters such as Jaiswal and Pant, who are capable of quickly turning a match around with rapid innings. The need for defensive fields and wickets will make it a frustrating day for Australia, but they will be aware of the need to keep their wits about them in order to start a fightback into the game. Pat Cummins and company will know they have the ability to keep Australia in the game, but will also be aware of some of the shortcomings their bowling in the second innings presented, with the leadership running out of ideas at some points during the day's play.

India will want to see the lead through to around 350 before potentially looking to take the attack against Australia, giving their bowlers time to recover and go hard at Australia in response. Bumrah might well want himself and Mohammed Siraj to have a few overs at the end of day’s play to try and dislodge Australia’s top order once again, but India won’t be in any rush with plenty of time left in the Test match.

India and Indian fans will be extremely happy with the sort of performance that their openers put on in the second innings so far, with the team managing to preserve their wickets and Jaiswal and Rahil able to knit together a memorable partnership. The question will be whether India can keep the momentum going and earn a key result in the first game of the series, allowing them to quiet the noise around the team and start to fight back after the difficult 3-0 loss to New Zealand in October.

Here are some pointers regarding India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3:

- India will resume their second innings at 172/0.

- India have managed to take a lead of 218 runs and are firmly in the box seat.

- Yashasvi Jaiswal is 10 shy of what would be a century in his maiden Test match in Australia.

- Jaiswal and Rahul played out two wicketless sessions.

- Already more than 200 runs ahead, the Indian batters would want to make merry as Day 3 promises to be even better for batting.