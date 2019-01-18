India vs Australia: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

MS Dhoni was the star performer for India once again as the former skipper scored a gritty 87 off 114 balls to guide the visitors to a historic series win over Australia in the third ODI encounter in Melbourne on Friday.

Yuzvendra Chahal captured the best figures by any bowler in one-day cricket in Australia to restrict the home side to just 230. However, the visitors were off to a slow start and it was the partnership of Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for the fourth wicket (121 off balls) that steadied the proceedings and guided them to victory in the third ODI.

Dhoni, who was dropped twice in his innings and could have been run out too, made 87 not out as he combined with Kedar Jadhav (61 not out) to guide the tourists home with four balls remaining and complete India’s 2-1 series victory.

During the innings, Dhoni became the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to complete 1000 ODI runs in Australia. It was a huge milestone for the veteran who scored a single fifty in 2018.

However, in 2019, it has been a completely different story as the wicket-keeper batsman has scored 51 in Sydney, 55 not out in Adelaide before scoring another one in the series decider in Melbourne.

This is not the first time Dhoni has scored consecutive fifties in more than two matches.

In 2009, Dhoni scored 94 and 53 against Sri Lanka before scoring an unbeaten 84 against New Zealand. In 2011, Dhoni scored 69, 78, 50 and 87 not out vs England in 2011. Three years later, Dhoni scored 56, 50 and 79 not out against New Zealand.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 16:42 IST