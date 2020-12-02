India vs Australia: Pandya, Jadeja put on 150 runs for 6th wicket to break 21-year-old record

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:45 IST

Team India were desperate to put in a good performance with the bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra, but things went pear shaped for the team after a bright start that saw skipper Virat Kohli and young opener Shubman Gill put together a good stand.

The visitors, who were looking for their first win of the series and also looking to break a wretched run of 5 back-to-back losses in ODIs, were in a big spot of bother when captain Kohli was sent back by Hazlewood with the score reading 152/5 after 32 overs.

The in-form Hardik Pandya was joined in the middle by Ravindra Jadeja as they tried to put the innings back on track. Such has been the form of the Australian batsmen in the series that a score below 300 would not be much of a challenge for the hosts and Pandya and Jadeja set about completing that task.

Both men took calculated risks as they took the team past the 200-run mark. Then started the run fest as Pandya and Jadeja went for the jugular. The duo added 110 runs in the last 10 overs to take India’s total past the 300-run mark which gave the bowlers a challenging score to defend.

In the process Pandya and Jadeja broke a 21-year-old record. The duo added 150 runs together in just 108 balls as to bring up the highest 6th-wicket partnership against Australia in ODI cricket. They went past the previous record of 123 runs that was set in 1999 by Robin Singh and Sadagopan Ramesh in a match in Colombo.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 92 off 76 deliveries while Jadeja stayed not out on 66 off 50 deliveries.

This was also the biggest 6th wicket stand in ODIs in Australia. Pandya and Jadeja eclipsed the 145-run stand between Michael Hussey and Shane Watson, that was set in the year 2005.