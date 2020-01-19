India vs Australia: Virat Kohli pulls off blinder to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:27 IST

The batting prowess of Virat Kohli needs no introduction but it was his fielding skills that grabbed the limelight during the third ODI encounter between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian cricket team skipper pulled off an absolute blinder during the 32nd over as Ravindra Jadeja claimed the important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. The batsmen went inside out to a delivery from Jadeja but Kohli was quick to react at the cover position and he pulled off a controlled dive to complete the catch.

In the previous encounter in Rajkot, Manish Pandey also pulled off a great catch to dismiss David Warner cheaply. Pandey’s catch took place in the third ball of the fourth over of Australia innings when Shami pitched it wide and Warner tried to loft it over the in-field. Manish Pandey at cover-point, however, had other ideas. He timed his jump to perfection and stretched his right-hand to pluck it out of thin air.

READ: ‘Unfair, not logical’: Former Australia batsman slams Pant snub in 3rd ODI

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat.

The tourists have made one change to the side which lost the second ODI on Friday with paceman Josh Hazlewood coming in for Kane Richardson.

“Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later,” Finch said.

“Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs.”

Watch out! Superman Virat on the ground.



This catch from #KingKohli we can totally watch it on loop



📽️📽️https://t.co/8IKxy86WoX #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tpZGMLci70 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020

India, led by Virat Kohli, are unchanged from their series-levelling win in Rajkot.

“It’s a dry pitch, and it’s always been a difficult pitch to defend on. There might also be some dew later on,” said Kohli. “We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check.”

(With agency inputs)