India vs Australia: Virat Kohli pulls off blinder to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne - Watch
The batsmen went inside out off a quickish delivery from Ravindra Jadeja but Virat Kohli was quick to react at the cover position and he pulled off a controlled dive to complete the catch.cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:27 IST
The batting prowess of Virat Kohli needs no introduction but it was his fielding skills that grabbed the limelight during the third ODI encounter between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian cricket team skipper pulled off an absolute blinder during the 32nd over as Ravindra Jadeja claimed the important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. The batsmen went inside out to a delivery from Jadeja but Kohli was quick to react at the cover position and he pulled off a controlled dive to complete the catch.
In the previous encounter in Rajkot, Manish Pandey also pulled off a great catch to dismiss David Warner cheaply. Pandey’s catch took place in the third ball of the fourth over of Australia innings when Shami pitched it wide and Warner tried to loft it over the in-field. Manish Pandey at cover-point, however, had other ideas. He timed his jump to perfection and stretched his right-hand to pluck it out of thin air.
Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat.
The tourists have made one change to the side which lost the second ODI on Friday with paceman Josh Hazlewood coming in for Kane Richardson.
“Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later,” Finch said.
“Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs.”
India, led by Virat Kohli, are unchanged from their series-levelling win in Rajkot.
“It’s a dry pitch, and it’s always been a difficult pitch to defend on. There might also be some dew later on,” said Kohli. “We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check.”
