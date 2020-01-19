‘Unfair, not logical’ - Former Australia batsman slams Rishabh Pant snub in 3rd ODI

cricket

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater on Sunday slammed India’s decision to sit out wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant from the 3rd ODI against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pant was not picked in the 2nd ODI due to concussion, but was fit to play on Sunday. He was seen doing his drills this afternoon but India decided to play KL Rahul as the keeper and Manish Pandey as the specialist batsman.

While doing commentary, Slater called the decision to leave out Pant as “unfair”. “I think leaving out Pant was unfair.He was out because of concussion if he hadn’t had the concussion then he probably would have played all three ODIs,” he said.

“But because was hit on the helmet and someone else took his place and kept well, so he has to miss out? That’s not logical. Getting hit on the helmet is not easy anyway,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and elected to bat. The visitors made only one change - replacing seamer Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood. India, on the other hand, went with the same winning combination that sealed India’s win at Rajkot. Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: “It’s a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It’s been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day.”

“We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL’s innings was the game-changer and today we’re looking for similar contributions,” he added.