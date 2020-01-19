India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: Shami removes Warner, Australia one wicket down
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Follow live score and updates of India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Bengaluru.
13:47 hrs IST
GONE!
13:46 hrs IST
Bumrah struggling with line
13:40 hrs IST
Similarities from 2003 World Cup final
13:35 hrs IST
Decent start
13:30 hrs IST
HERE WE GO!
13:30 hrs IST
Match begins
13:22 hrs IST
Eyes on Bumrah
13:12 hrs IST
Early stats attack
13:05 hrs IST
Team News
13:05 hrs IST
Kohli speaks
13:03 hrs IST
Finch speaks
13:00 hrs IST
Toss
12:57 hrs IST
Pitch Report
12:54 hrs IST
Weather Report
12:52 hrs IST
Toss in 10 minutes
12:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
India vs Australia Live Score: Aaron Finch and David Warner out to open for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah starts the attack with the new ball for India. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss again, but elected to bat this time around. The visitors made one change from the previous game - Josh Hazlewood comes in for Kane Richardson. India go unchanged into the thrilling encounter.
Perfect outswinger from Shami - he forces David Warner to nudge it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who makes no mistakes behind the mistakes. Warner is furious with himself. AUS 18/1
Bumrah struggling with line
Jasprit Bumrah is not off to a bright start with the ball. He gave away 7 runs off wides in this over. He needs to find his focus somehow, seems off at the moment. 3 overs gone, Australia 18/0
Similarities from 2003 World Cup final
1) Australia win toss
2) Australia elect to bat
3) Just like Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah starts innings with a wide. Similarities much?
Decent start
Bumrah gives away just 3 runs in his first over, 1 of which came from a wide. Decent start from the Indian seamer. Here comes on Mohammed Shami from the other end. He too starts off with a wide.
HERE WE GO!
Aaron Finch, David Warner out to bat for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah starts the attack for India with the new ball. HERE WE GO!
Match begins
The National Anthems for both the countries are done, players are out on the field and we will have the match underway in about a minute.
Eyes on Bumrah
Not the best of start for Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. He will be interested to get a wicket or two here with the new ball.
Early stats attack
Here are some interesting nuggets for you:
- 4th consecutive toss won by Australia in ODIs — 3 out of 4 in this series.
· 3rd consecutive toss won by Australia at Bengaluru in ODIs — all 3 different captains (Finch in 2020, Smith in 2017 and Bailey in 2013).
· 3rd consecutive toss won by Australia against India in ODIs — all in this series.
· 4th consecutive toss won by Australia in India in ODIs.
· 3rd consecutive toss lost by Virat Kohli in ODIs — all 3 in this series.
· 4th consecutive toss lost by Virat Kohli across formats in international cricket.
· Team batting first have won 11 and lost 11 out of 25 ODIs at Bengaluru (1 tied and 2 no result).
Team News
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Kohli speaks
Kohli: “It’s a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It’s been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL’s innings was the game-changer and today we’re looking for similar contributions.”
Finch speaks
Aaron Finch: “We’re going to bat first. Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later. It’s based on conditions and history. Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.”
Toss
Australia captain Aaron Finch win the toss and elect to bat.
Pitch Report
“It’s a slightly dry pitch, some minor cracks, but the dryness is really the feature of this pitch. This pitch will have a lot in it for the wristspinners, there will be a lot more grip even for the finger-spinner. The mindset that says chase might change - they need to put scoreboard pressure and pile it on the chasing team. Rohit got a double-hundred a few years ago, so maybe that’ll play on the toss-winning captain’s mind.”
- Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar
Weather Report
It is bright and sunny out there. Slightly hazy, but no signs of rainfall, at the moment. There will be dew in the evening which would be crucial for the toss.
Toss in 10 minutes
We will have toss in 10 minutes. Stay tuned for pitch report and live action. This is me Karan, and I will take you through the proceedings for the first half of the day.
Hello and welcome
Hello and Welcome to our live blog on the 3rd ODI between India and Australia. The series is on the line here and both the skippers Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch will be eager to go for the title. India will be relying on their strong top order, while the Aussies too have too much firepower in their batting line-up. A high scoring thriller could be on the cards at Chinnaswamy Stadium.