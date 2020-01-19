India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: Shami removes Warner, Australia one wicket down

India vs Australia Live Score: Aaron Finch and David Warner out to open for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah starts the attack with the new ball for India. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss again, but elected to bat this time around. The visitors made one change from the previous game - Josh Hazlewood comes in for Kane Richardson. India go unchanged into the thrilling encounter.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Updates and Score:

13:47 hrs IST GONE! Perfect outswinger from Shami - he forces David Warner to nudge it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who makes no mistakes behind the mistakes. Warner is furious with himself. AUS 18/1





13:46 hrs IST Bumrah struggling with line Jasprit Bumrah is not off to a bright start with the ball. He gave away 7 runs off wides in this over. He needs to find his focus somehow, seems off at the moment. 3 overs gone, Australia 18/0





13:40 hrs IST Similarities from 2003 World Cup final 1) Australia win toss 2) Australia elect to bat 3) Just like Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah starts innings with a wide. Similarities much?





13:35 hrs IST Decent start Bumrah gives away just 3 runs in his first over, 1 of which came from a wide. Decent start from the Indian seamer. Here comes on Mohammed Shami from the other end. He too starts off with a wide.





13:30 hrs IST HERE WE GO! Aaron Finch, David Warner out to bat for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah starts the attack for India with the new ball. HERE WE GO!





13:30 hrs IST Match begins The National Anthems for both the countries are done, players are out on the field and we will have the match underway in about a minute.





13:22 hrs IST Eyes on Bumrah Not the best of start for Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. He will be interested to get a wicket or two here with the new ball.





13:12 hrs IST Early stats attack Here are some interesting nuggets for you: - 4th consecutive toss won by Australia in ODIs — 3 out of 4 in this series. · 3rd consecutive toss won by Australia at Bengaluru in ODIs — all 3 different captains (Finch in 2020, Smith in 2017 and Bailey in 2013). · 3rd consecutive toss won by Australia against India in ODIs — all in this series. · 4th consecutive toss won by Australia in India in ODIs. · 3rd consecutive toss lost by Virat Kohli in ODIs — all 3 in this series. · 4th consecutive toss lost by Virat Kohli across formats in international cricket. · Team batting first have won 11 and lost 11 out of 25 ODIs at Bengaluru (1 tied and 2 no result).





13:05 hrs IST Team News India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa





13:05 hrs IST Kohli speaks Kohli: “It’s a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It’s been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL’s innings was the game-changer and today we’re looking for similar contributions.”





13:03 hrs IST Finch speaks Aaron Finch: “We’re going to bat first. Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later. It’s based on conditions and history. Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.”





13:00 hrs IST Toss Australia captain Aaron Finch win the toss and elect to bat.





12:57 hrs IST Pitch Report “It’s a slightly dry pitch, some minor cracks, but the dryness is really the feature of this pitch. This pitch will have a lot in it for the wristspinners, there will be a lot more grip even for the finger-spinner. The mindset that says chase might change - they need to put scoreboard pressure and pile it on the chasing team. Rohit got a double-hundred a few years ago, so maybe that’ll play on the toss-winning captain’s mind.” - Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar





12:54 hrs IST Weather Report It is bright and sunny out there. Slightly hazy, but no signs of rainfall, at the moment. There will be dew in the evening which would be crucial for the toss.





12:52 hrs IST Toss in 10 minutes We will have toss in 10 minutes. Stay tuned for pitch report and live action. This is me Karan, and I will take you through the proceedings for the first half of the day.



