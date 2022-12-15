India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Kuldeep, Siraj run riot as IND reduce BAN to 133/8 at Stumps

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 highlights: Bangladesh find themselves in big trouble after India reduced them to 133/8 in the final session of Day 2. A 31-run stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain has given the hosts a faint hope of avoiding a follow-on. Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets and ran through the Bangladesh middle-order, Mohammed Siraj rattled the top-order and picked three wickets. Umesh Yadav also scalped one as Bangladesh still trail by well over 250 runs. Earlier, India piled 404 runs in the first innings. They started Day 2 from the overnight score of 278/6 and lost Shreyas Iyer for 86 early in the opening session. Then Kuldeep and Ashwin stitched a 92-run stand for the 8th wicket, which drove India close to 400. Ashwin fell for 58 and soon after his dismissal, Taijul Islam trapped Kuldeep Yadav LBW on 40.