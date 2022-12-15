India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Kuldeep, Siraj run riot as IND reduce BAN to 133/8 at Stumps
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 highlights: Bangladesh find themselves in big trouble after India reduced them to 133/8 in the final session of Day 2. A 31-run stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain has given the hosts a faint hope of avoiding a follow-on. Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets and ran through the Bangladesh middle-order, Mohammed Siraj rattled the top-order and picked three wickets. Umesh Yadav also scalped one as Bangladesh still trail by well over 250 runs. Earlier, India piled 404 runs in the first innings. They started Day 2 from the overnight score of 278/6 and lost Shreyas Iyer for 86 early in the opening session. Then Kuldeep and Ashwin stitched a 92-run stand for the 8th wicket, which drove India close to 400. Ashwin fell for 58 and soon after his dismissal, Taijul Islam trapped Kuldeep Yadav LBW on 40.
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 04:21 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: STUMPS!
Bangladesh are 133/8 in 44 overs, trail India by 271 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is on 16 off 35 balls and Ebadot Hossain is on 13 off 27. Kuldeep Yadav has been the star of the day with figures of 4/33 and the 40 off 114 that he scored during the Indian innings.
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 04:07 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ebadot Hossain hits 4
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a maiden over.
Ebadot Hossain whacks a four as he charges down the track and smashes it towards long-on. BAN: 117/8
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 04:02 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh reach 113/8
Following the wicket three overs have been bowled as Bangladesh reach 113/8. Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain are batting at the moment.
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:55 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav strikes again
Kuldeep strikes again in the over and this time he gets the better of Taijul Islam. Bowls it slightly short as the ball takes the bottom edge of Taijul's bat and knocks the stump. He departs for 0 as Bangladesh go 8 down. BAN: 102/8
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:50 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav strikes
The spinners keep mounting the pressure. After Axar concedes just one run in his over, Kuldeep Yadav piles more miseries on Bangladesh. He gets the better off Mushfiqur Rahim, after the ball spun away from the batter while he tried to defend. The umpire gives him LBW, but the batter opts for review. TV replay confirms it was hitting the stumps and everything was fine. BAN 102/7
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:43 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Gill grabs a sharp catch
A sharp catch by Shubman Gill at short leg as Kuldeep Yadav pitches it up. Nurul Hasan tried to keep it down, but quick reflexes by Gill brings an end to his stay in the middle. He departs for 16.
A maiden over with a wicket. BAN: 97/6
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:39 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Four consecutive maiden overs
Four consecutive maiden overs as Axar and Kuldeep bowl two each. BAN: 97/5
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:36 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Maiden over
Kuldeep Yadav bowls another maiden. BAN 97/5
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:32 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Missed chance by Ashwin
Pujara is leading the side for now as Rahul is off the field. Meanwhile, Kuldeep continues from one end. He almost gets the wicket of Nurul Hasan as Ashwin fails to judge a catch coming into him at short mid-on. Lucky survival for Nurul.
Axar Patel follows it up with maiden over. BAN: 97/5
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:28 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Nurul Hasan plays confident shots
Nurul Hasan has shown good intent as he his Kuldeep Yadav for a boundary in the previous over.
He collects another two in the next over by Axar Patel as BAN move to 94/5
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 03:20 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Nurul Hasan hits a 4
Nurul Hasan pulls a short ball by Umesh Yadav for a boundary. Six runs come off the over. BAN: 86/5
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: DRS drama
There was a DRS review for a LBW against Nurul Hasan in the final delivery. TV replay confirms that there was no bat involved and it was just clipping the leg stump. Umpires call as IND retain their review.
Meanwhile, there's more drama as Virat Kohli and umpire chat, following which they are looking for a catch. Initially it felt like the ball had brushed the gloves on its way to the short leg fielder. But it isn't the case as the batter survives. BAN: 79/5
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his 1st over
Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack and he starts on a very strong note. He first removes Shakib Al Hasan for 3, who was caught at slips and then starts troubling the new batter Nurul Hasan right from the word go. BAN: 79/5
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mushfiqur, Shakib lead rescue work
Umesh Yadav bowls it slightly short and wide, which is easily slapped away by Mushfiqur towards third man for a single.
Three singles come off the over as BAN reach 74/4 and trail by 330 runs.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Quick single
A quick single. The call was by Mushfiqur, who knocked the ball towards the long on and charged off straightaway. Kuldeep Yadav the fielder misses the stumps by whiskers.
Ashwin later concedes four byes in his over as the ball misses both the batter and the wicketkeeper and runs away to the fence. BAN: 71-4
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bowling change by KL Rahul
Bowling change by KL Rahul as he brings in Umesh Yadav in place of Siraj. The bowler concedes two runs. BAN: 64/4
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ashwin scares Shakib with fake throw
Ashwin pitches it up and Shakib comes down and knocks the ball straight to the bowler. Ashwin then scares Shakib with a fake throw, who scampers back into the crease.
One run come in the over. BAN: 62/4
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: IND maintain pressure
Three runs come in the next two overs bowled by Siraj and Ashwin. BAN: 60/4
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Siraj strikes again
Siraj picks another wicket, this time it is the debutant Hasan Ali, who will have to return to the pavilion. He is caught behind, while trying to poke a ball on top of his offstump. He departs for 20. BAN: 57/4
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Siraj strikes
Mohammed Siraj and Litton Das exchange words in the middle and the bowler cleans up the batter in the following delivery. Litton falls for 24.
Following the dismissal a total of three overs have been bowled and Bangladesh are batting on 56/3.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Maiden over
A maiden over by Ashwin. BAN: 39/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Brilliant fielding by Pujara
Slightly up by Siraj and Zakir Hasan plays it towards mid-off, which is brilliantly fielded by Cheteshwar Pujara. Runs quickly towards the ball and puts in a dive, definitely saving a boundary. He shares a side tap with Umesh following the effort. Just one single off it. BAN: 39/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: LBW appeal
Ashwin's bowls it slightly short, which comes in towards Zakir Hasan. The batter tries to play it across, but doesn't get a connection as it hits his knee roll. A huge LBW appeal but the umpire isn't interested. The ball was probably drifting down the leg.
Meanwhile, just one single come off his over. BAN: 38/1
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Final session underway
The players walk in as the final session gets underway. Ashwin leads the attack.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Elegant batting by Litton Das; Tea
Back to back boundaries by Litton Das. The batter first pulls a chest height delivery by Umesh Yadav for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.
He then guides a back of a length ball, outside the offstump line for another four towards thirdman.
He then plays an elegant cover drive, which races for another four.
That was some fine batting before umpire dropped the bails for tea. BAN reach 37/2.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Outside edge
Outside edge but it goes past slips for a boundary. Ashwin bowls it slightly full but the ball kept low. It takes an edge off Zakir Hasan's bat and goes past the fielder stationed.
Another boundary by Zakir but this is much more convincing shot. A loose ball and Zakir cuts it through point. BAN: 25/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Litton Das hits two 4s
A gentle push by Litton Das and the ball beats the infield fielder, which races to the boundary towards mid-wicket. He then goes on to finish the over by Umesh with another four. This time he flicks it towards backward square. BAN: 17/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Cautious approach
Bangladesh are being cautious, right thing to do at the moment. One run come off Siraj's over. BAN: 9/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Maiden over
A maiden over by Umesh Yadav. BAN 8/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Litton Das plays it in the gap
Short and outside off by Siraj and Litton Das stays on the back foot and plays a controlled shot through the covers, following which the batters complete a double.
Just those two runs in the over. BAN: 8/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Umesh Yadav rattles the stumps
Another tight over by Siraj as he concedes just one single, the pressure of which helps Umesh Yadav pick his first wicket of the match.
He bowls it at length and Yasir Ali tries to knock it towards the offstump. However, he gets an inside edge and the ball knocks the stump, which goes cartwheeling behind. The batter departs for 4.
Litton Kumar Das is the new batter in. BAN: 6/2
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Umesh Yadav shares new ball duties with Siraj
Umesh Yadav shares new ball duties with Mohammed Siraj and gives two runs in his first over. BAN: 4/1
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Siraj strikes
Mohammed Siraj strikes in the first ball of the Bangladesh innings. The ball was pitched at good length, on the offside stump line. The ball takes a leading edge of Najmul Hossain Shanto's bat, and is superbly collected by Rishabh Pant.
Yasir Ali joins Zakir Hasan in the middle. BAN: 2/1
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India pile 404/10 in 1st innings
Umesh Yadav launches Mehidy Hasan for another six as India edge past the 400-run mark. He tries to do it one more time in the over, but it is collected near the fence and it results in a single.
Siraj then tries to go the aerial route but is caught at long-on by Mushfiqur Rahim. He falls for 4.
India pile 404/10 on the board in 1st innings.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Siraj opens account in style
Siraj charges down the ground in the first ball and whacks it for a four. Taijul picks a wicket and concedes five runs in his over. IND: 397/9
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Taijul Islam traps Kuldeep Yadav LBW
Taijul Islam traps Kuldeep Yadav LBW on 40 as he bowls a quicker one, which thuds the batter's pad on backfoot. Umpire raises his finger, but Kuldeep opts for a review. TV replay confirm it was knocking the stump. IND: 393/9
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ashwin falls for 58
Mehidy Hasan breaks the 92-run stand between Kuldeep Yadav and Ashwin as the latter is stumped on 58. Ashwin, who was quiet for a while danced down the track and played for the spin. However, the ball went straight, resulting in an easy stumping for the wicketkeeper.
Umesh Yadav is the new batter in and he opens his account with a six. IND: 392/8
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav is playing with ease
Kuldeep Yadav is playing with ease as he gently drives it towards cover, following which he runs a double.
Five runs come off the over. IND: 384/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mehidy bowls a tight over
Just one run come off Mehidy's over. IND: 379/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Change in bowling
Kuldeep Yadav gets a single as IND reach 378/7.
Change in bowling as Mehidy Hasan replaces Khaled Ahmed.
-
IND vs BAN Live: Ashwin, Kuldeep motoring along
There's not a lot happening for Bangladesh at the moment. Their seamers are not getting enough purchase, spinners seem to have lose the edge. Credit must be given to this wonderful partnership between Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. India 377/7.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav hits another 4
One run come off Khaled Ahmed's over. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav continues the charge against Taijul Islam as he hits the spinner for another four. IND: 375/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav sweeps Taijul Islam for a boundary
Kuldeep Yadav sweeps Taijul Islam for a boundary as five runs come off the over. The ball was pitched up and he gets it right from the middle of his bat.
Five runs come from the over. IND: 367/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India reach 362/7
Khaled Ahmed concedes one run in the over as India reach 362/7.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ashwin slams 50
R Ashwin dances down the track against Taijul and hammers the spinner for a six over the long on fence. He then takes a single to bring up his fifty.
Meanwhile, there is another loud LBW appeal against Kuldeep but the umpire isn't interested. Shakib unconvincingly opts for a review. TV replay confirms that the impact was on the line and it was clipping the leg stump. Umpire's call stays but Bangladesh retain their review. IND: 361/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: No signs of Ebadot
No signs of Ebadot as Khaled Ahmed continues from the other end. He concedes three singles in his over as India move to 360/7.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Loud LBW appeal
Sharp turn accompanied with bounce, which hits Kuldeep Yadav's thigh pads. Loud appeal but umpire is not interested. Players discuss among themselves but they don't opt for a DRS. IND: 351/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd session gets underway
Taijul Islam leads the Bangladesh attack as the second session gets underway.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Lunch
Taijul Islam concedes one run in his over.
In the following over, Kuldeep Yadav sweeps Mehidy for a boundary towards backward square leg. Seven runs come in the over as the pair of Kuldeep and Ashwin add 55 runs for the 8th wicket.
That will also be the end of first session as India score 70 runs for the loss of one wicket. IND: 348/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Maiden over
Mehidy Hasan bowls a maiden over. IND: 240/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: IND reach 340/7
A huge LBW appeal against Ashwin off Taijul Islam's bowl. Umpire gives it not-out but after a chat Shakib opts for a review. TV replay shows the impact was on the line, no bat was involved but the ball was clipping leg stump. Umpire's call as the onfield call stays, Bangladesh also retains the review.
Ashwin then charges down the ground in the final ball, which is driven past the short cover fielder for a boundary.
Shanto comes to bowl his second over and gives five runs as IND move to 340/7.
The good news for Bangladesh is that Ebadot Hossain is back in the pitch.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shakib introduces part timer
Najmul Hossain Shanto is brought into the attack. The batters don't take any risk against the part timer and are happy with a couple pf singles. IND: 331/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Maiden over
A maiden over by Taijul Islam. IND: 329/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mehidy keeps thing tight
One run come off Mehidy Hasan's over. IND: 329/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Five penalty runs
Another tight over by Mehidy as just one run come off it. The partnership is building.
The next over by Mehidy gets an edge of Ashwin's bat and it races past the slip fielder as the batter sneak a double. Meanwhile, the throw by the fielder hits one of the two helmets placed behind the stumps. Five penalty runs are awarded. IND: 328/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep, Ashwin stand firm
A single comes off Taijul Islam's previous over as IND reach 319/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: R Ashwin charges down the track
R Ashwin charges down the track. He blocks the first one but gets the another one away towards the square leg region. The batter runs a double. IND: 318/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav reverse sweeps Taijul Islam
Kuldeep Yadav reverse sweeps Taijul Islam for a FOUR. Solid batting by the tailender as IND move to 315/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav shows confidence
Mehidy trying to build pressure on Kuldeep and manages to beat him with a sharp turn. Apart from that Kuldeep has no problems dealing with the spinner. IND: 310/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: A commanding 4 by Kuldeep Yadav
Khaled Ahmed bowls it at chest height against Kuldeep Yadav, who pulls it away for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. IND: 309/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav opens his account
Mehidy Hasan bowls it short and Kuldeep plays it across the line for an easy single, which also see him open his account.
Four singles come in the over as India. IND: 305/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Brilliant work by Mushfiqur Rahim
Brilliant work by Mushfiqur Rahim near the boundary. Khaled Ahmed bowls it on the leg and Ashwin pushes the ball past wide off the wicketkeeper. Mushfiqur runs from deep square leg and makes a sliding stop, but in the process hurts his knee. Fortunately no harm is done. IND: 301/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: 300 up for India
Ashwin takes a single as India reach 300/7.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ashwin hits 4
Khaled Ahmed bowls it at thev leg stump line as Ashwin moves and guides the ball towards the onside, which runs for a four towards square leg. IND: 299/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: BAN lose another review
Khaled Ahmed replaces Ebadot Hossain, who left the pitch after the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. He starts with a good length ball, which makes some noise after passing the batter. The bowler thinks it's an edge and convinces his captain to opt for a review.
Shakib signals for DRS but TV replay confirms it was not the bat, but the ball had actually hit his calf region before settling in the wicketkeeper's gloves. Bangladesh waste another review.
Mehidy Hasan follows it up with a one-run over. IND: 294/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Maiden over
A maiden over by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. IND: 293/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shreyas Iyer falls for 86
Ebadot Hossain cleans up Shreyas Iyer on 86. The ball was angling towards him as he tried to defend it. However, he doesn't get any bat on it and it knocks the off stump on its way.
Kuldeep Yadav is the new batter. IND: 293/7
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ashwin hammers a six
Mehidy Hasan is introduced in the attack and Ashwin hammers him for a six over long-on. IND: 293/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Edge but not taken
A good over by Ebadot as three runs come off it. However, with a forward short leg positioned he bowled a couple of deliveries at chest height.
There was an edge as well off Shreyas Iyer, but Litton Das fails to hold on to it at the fine leg region. He is dropped on 85. IND: 287/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: BAN lose DRS
A huge LBW appeal against Ashwin off Ebadot's bowling. The ball was angling towards the batter and hits him on his knee roll. Umpire says not out and Shakib opts for a review. TV replay confirms the impact was outside off. Batter survives, Bangladesh lose review.
Meanwhile, a couple of singles come in the over.
Taijul Islam follows it up with a maiden over. IND: 284/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Edge but safe
Taijul Islam finds Ashwin's edge as the ball spins sharply. The batter plays it with soft hands and the nick rolls away wide of backward point. He takes a single. IND: 282/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Good contest between bat and ball
Ebadot Hossain starts from the other end. The second ball hits Ashwin on his knee roll, which is followed by a LBW appeal, however the umpire isn't interested.
The third ball keeps low as wicketkeeper collects it on the second bounce.
Ashwin plays the fifth ball for a single, connects it from the middle of his bat, which will certainly give him confidence. IND: 281/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ashwin shows no discomfort
Shreyas Iyer takes a single off the first ball and Ashwin survives the next five with no difficulties. IND: 279/6
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Day 2 begins
The players are walking in to start Day 2. R Ashwin joins Shreyas Iyer. Taijul Islam will lead the attack for Bangladesh.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's luck on Day 1
Shreyas Iyer was dropped 30 by the wicketkeeper, then on 67 by Ebadot Hossain, who missed a routine catch. Iyer was third time lucky when the ball hit the stumps but the bails didn't dislodge.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Action to start shortly
The play will start in the next 10 minutes. Stay tuned!
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: How can BAN start the day
Looking at the pitch on Day 1, Bangladesh may start with a seam-spin attack from both ends. If that's the case, Ebadot Hossain will lead the attack from one end, and we can see Taijul Islam operate from the other.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Good news for India
We saw the ball kept low on the first day and as the play progressed, it was assisting spinners a lot. These factors won't hurt India at all, who have fielded three spinners - Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Axar - in their XI.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Iyer to kick-off proceedings
Shreyas Iyer, who is closing on his 100, will kick-off the proceedings on Day 2. R Ashwin most probably will join him on the other end.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: What happened on Day 1
Day 1 saw India win the toss and opt to bat first. The pair of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill added 41 runs for the first wicket, before Gill fell for 20. Shortly India were reduced to 48/3, with KL Rahul being dismissed for 22 and Virat Kohli for 1.
However, Rishabh Pant took some pressure away as he smoked 46 off 45 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer staged a great fight and added 149 runs for the fifth wicket. Pujara fell short by 10 runs from completing his ton, while Iyer is still present in the middle. He is batting on 82.
Among the Bangladesh bowlers Taijul Islam picked 3 wickets, Mehidy Hasan scalped 2. Khaled Ahmed picked 1.
-
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh. India find themselves in a good position, with 278 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. They would look to add at least another 100 to their overnight score and let their spinners do the rest. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would look to wrap the Indian innings quickly. Stay tuned for all updates on the match!