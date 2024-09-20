India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Chance for Ashwin, Jadeja and IND to bat BAN out of the game early

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: India have worked themselves into the box seat in the first Test match of the home season, up against Bangladesh at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Thursday. They finished day one at 339/6 at stumps, and have set up a solid foundation heading into the second day of the Test. Early wickets will be the call for Bangladesh’s impressive pace attack, whose initial new ball spell had India reeling at 34/3. The second new ball will be available immediately for the Tigers on the second morning, and with the older ball being fairly ineffective, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will turn to Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud to replicate their opening burst and break the stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin....Read More

A seventh wicket will expose India’s tail, and Bangladesh will be hungry to take those wickets early and provide good batting conditions once they enter for their innings.. The pitch on day one had plenty on offer for the pacers in the first session, with cooler temperatures in Chennai and good carry on the pitch. India will simultaneously look for the Ashwin-Jadeja duo to bring the total closer to 400, with the pair looking extremely comfortable in the final session. Ashwin completed his sixth Test century in the penultimate over of the day, and all eyes will be on Jadeja to see if he can match his long-term spin partner with the fifth century of his own, batting on 86* overnight. Another five runs will also see the pair complete their 200-run partnership.

While the pitch already looks to be flattening out, they will want another spell from the pacers to open up the footmarks on a pitch renowned for its turn. Ashwin expects turn and bounce to play a role as the match wears on, which may be bad news for Bangladesh’s batters if India’s innings extends deep into day two. For India, the gameplan will be fairly straightforward, as they will want to ensure they see out the new ball and give themselves the opportunity to add more runs to the total. Equally, Bangladesh will hope the new ball allows them to stop the bleeding, before taking advantage of the pitch with bat before it begins to act up too much.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh got off to a rollicking start thanks to an excellent opening burst from Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, who managed to keep the Indian openers quiet and on the back foot from the off. Mahmud was able to take advantage, taking three big wickets within the first hour of play. Rohit Sharma was caught at second slip by his opposite, Najmul Hossain Shanto, before Shubman Gill was snaffled down the leg side by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Mahmud made it three down for India with the big one, prompting Virat Kohli to fish outside off stump and feather it through to Das behind the stumps.

India were in trouble within the first 10 overs, but Rishabh Pant was sent in at 5 to join Yashasvi Jaiswal. The pair would see India through to lunch with no more damage, as both counter-punched and punished bad deliveries to stitch together a 62-run partnership in 99 balls. Pant fell soon after lunch, however, as a lazy-looking cut shot against Mahmud saw him forced to depart after a very good start, having scored 39 on his return to the Test team for the first time since 2022. Jaiswal kept up the scoring rate and brought up his fifth Test half-century, but wasn’t able to consolidate as Bangladesh’s young flamethrower Nahid Rana found his edge and dismissed the southpaw for 56.

Bangladesh got their first wicket with spin soon after, as KL Rahul fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz after a good sharp catch at short leg by Zakir Hasan. Bangladesh looked favourites to wrap up the Indian batting with another wicket, but with the pitch easing up and becoming more comfortable for batting, India’s old guard joined hands to rescue the situation. Chennai native Ravichandran Ashwin and long-time Chennai favourite Ravindra Jadeja made most of their familiarity with the Chepauk ground, coming together to put together a blazing partnership of 195 runs, and are still going. The duo attacked spin in particular, taking down Shakib Al Hasan and finding plenty of runs against the pacers as well.

Joining forces at 144/6, Ashwin was the instigator in chief as he took an attacking approach against seamers and spinners alike. With the pitch easing up and the older ball not doing much off the pitch, the pair scored at over 5 runs per over in the final session of the day. Ashwin brought up his sixth century in just 108 balls, in an innings which has seen 10 boundaries and two sixes so far.

Below are a few crucial pointers for Day 2 of the Chennai Test between India and Bangladesh:

- India will resume at 339/6, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja looking to build to their 195-run partnership.

- Ashwin, not out on 102, would want to convert this century into a daddy hundred

- His partner Jadeja, meanwhile, is eyeing his 5th Test century

- The second new ball would be due soon and Bangladesh pacers would expect a repeat of the first hour from Day 1 hoping to wrap up the Indian innings

- As for Team India, 400 looks a gettable score and one that is enough to put Bangladesh under some severe pressure