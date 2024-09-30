India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kanpur weather clears up for action, but draw looms

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: The weather, for the first time in over two days, has finally cleared up some action at the Green Park stadium. Bangladesh have remained on 107 for three, with Mominul Haque on 40* off 81 and Mushifur Rahim on 6* off 13 after seven sessions of the second and final Test match of the series against India were washed out, with no action for two consecutive days. The weather forecast for Day 4, according to Weather.com, has only 24 per cent chance of rain with Monday expected to remain cloudy. Meanwhile, the temperatures are expected to be around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius during the match hours....Read More

Day 3 did not witness a single drop of rain after 9:30 AM, although the umpires called for a delayed start as the outfield remained soggy. The Super Soppers were at work after the covers were removed in the morning, but the outfield conditions failed to improve as questions on the drainage system used at the venue were duly raised. The sun, too, did come out later in the afternoon, but with the match officials dissatisfied with the ground conditions after three rounds of inspection, the play for Day 3 was eventually called off.

Earlier on Day 1, the match also witnessed a delayed start. India later opted to bowl for the first time in nine years in a home Test match. They kept an unchanged XI, implying that Kuldeep Yadav remained on the bench. The spinner's inclusion was a much-speculated move given the black-soil content of the Green Park pitch. However, India' decision to stick with fast bowler Akash Deep proved to be the right decision as the right-armer picked two quick wickets with the new balls after Jasprit Bumrah's magic deliveries produced no luck despite leaving the two openers clueless. Post lunch, R Ashwin, Player of the Match in India's Chennai victory last week, where he produced an all-round brilliance with a five-wicket haul and a century, picked up a wicket, which saw him overtake Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asian soil (after Muttiah Muralidaran). The final session was called off. Later, Day 2 did not witness any action. It did stop raining around 11:15 AM, but the outfield conditions did not improve