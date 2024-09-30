India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kanpur weather clears up for action, but draw looms
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Two consecutive days of the match were washed off, despite there being absolutely no rain on Day 3, but there are far more positive signs on Monday and it would be a surprise if we don't see uninterrupted cricket.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: The weather, for the first time in over two days, has finally cleared up some action at the Green Park stadium. Bangladesh have remained on 107 for three, with Mominul Haque on 40* off 81 and Mushifur Rahim on 6* off 13 after seven sessions of the second and final Test match of the series against India were washed out, with no action for two consecutive days. The weather forecast for Day 4, according to Weather.com, has only 24 per cent chance of rain with Monday expected to remain cloudy. Meanwhile, the temperatures are expected to be around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius during the match hours....Read More
Day 3 did not witness a single drop of rain after 9:30 AM, although the umpires called for a delayed start as the outfield remained soggy. The Super Soppers were at work after the covers were removed in the morning, but the outfield conditions failed to improve as questions on the drainage system used at the venue were duly raised. The sun, too, did come out later in the afternoon, but with the match officials dissatisfied with the ground conditions after three rounds of inspection, the play for Day 3 was eventually called off.
Earlier on Day 1, the match also witnessed a delayed start. India later opted to bowl for the first time in nine years in a home Test match. They kept an unchanged XI, implying that Kuldeep Yadav remained on the bench. The spinner's inclusion was a much-speculated move given the black-soil content of the Green Park pitch. However, India' decision to stick with fast bowler Akash Deep proved to be the right decision as the right-armer picked two quick wickets with the new balls after Jasprit Bumrah's magic deliveries produced no luck despite leaving the two openers clueless. Post lunch, R Ashwin, Player of the Match in India's Chennai victory last week, where he produced an all-round brilliance with a five-wicket haul and a century, picked up a wicket, which saw him overtake Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asian soil (after Muttiah Muralidaran). The final session was called off. Later, Day 2 did not witness any action. It did stop raining around 11:15 AM, but the outfield conditions did not improve
It is something that Virat Kohli had said a long time back when he was captain. Does this debacle show that it is high time to do it? Have your say...
In the press box of the Green Park Stadium, the UPCA officials had said that the lack of play on Day 3 was down to bad light, despite the fact that the umpires were clearly pointing to wet patches on the field whenever they came out for inspections. Just a few minutes later though, the big screen flashed that play had been called off due to a wet outfield. Hard to differentiate between the two sometimes, isn't it?
There are no meaningless Test matches when they are played between two sides competing in the World Test Championship and the same remains the case here. Therefore, one can understand a number of fans who had no intention of travelling to Green Park to see the proceedings feeling quite miffed that the BCCI chose this venue despite there being a chance of the match ending in a draw which could put more pressure on India in the race for the WTC final. For those who did travel to Green Park, which was a sizeable amount despite it being a Monday, it was a crushing day where they saw no cricket being played despite there being no rain.
There has been hardly any overnight rain in Kanpur, nothing like what was the case before Day 3. And yet, what we saw yesterday in terms of drainage system, or lack of it, makes it very difficult to say for sure if there will be a start of play on time
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed
The sun was shining bright in Kanpur right after play was called off on Day 3, almost as if to rub salt on the wounds of the fans who waited patiently till 2pm only to learn they will se no action at all. But the forecast is much better for today and tomorrow and the only thing that could realistically stop it is the outfield remaining wet. That is unlikely but stay tuned for more updates!