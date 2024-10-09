India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score 2nd T20I: IND eye another dominant win, seal series victory

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score 2nd T20I: To call the first match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior a one-sided contest would be a bit of an understatement. Bangladesh were so comprehensively outplayed that they couldn't even look capable of challenging India at any point of the match. So far behind were the visitors that former fast bowler RP Singh said it might not be advisable whether Hardik Pandya is in good form or not based on his performance against those opponents. ...Read More

As has been the case in T20I series held since the 2024 T20 World Cup, this Indian team is devoid of most of their regular stars as it comes right in the middle of the team's Test season. This meant that the team management fielded a number of youngsters in the first T20I, including debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav, and all of them contributed in some form or the other. There are a few young players who were left on the bench but it is unlikely that the team will be changed in any way for this match.

This means that fans in Delhi would get a glimpse of the express Mayank, who lived up to the hype by starting his international career with a maiden. Mayank ended upwith figures of 1/21 in his four overs. The only reason for him to not be present would be if he is deemed not fit enough for this game.

Another aspect that is in focus is the opening partnership of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. The latter raced off to 16 runs in seven balls but the opening stand was cut short by Abishek being run out due to a horrible mix-up in the second over. Samson went on to score 29 in 19 balls before falling in the eighth over. With Rohit Sharma retiring from the format, India are looking to deepen their options at the top of the order in T20Is and will be keeping a keen eye on how these two perform. Moreover, either of these batters might also be considered as a back-up to the No.3 spot with Virat Kohli also retiring.