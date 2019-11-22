e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: ‘Spirit of cricket’ - Indian physio tends to injured Bangladesh batsman - Watch

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan was hit on the helmet on a dangerous bouncer from Mohammed Shami.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan, third left, stands as physiotherapists of India and Bangladesh look.
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan, third left, stands as physiotherapists of India and Bangladesh look.(AP)
         

Indian camp displayed ‘spirit of cricket’ on Day 1 of the historic pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. After Lunch, Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Mohammed Shami. As soon as the incident happened, the Indian cricket team rushed to the batsman, and called the physios to come to his aid. The physio from the Indian camp, Nitin Patel, was the first to reach the player and he started tending to him.

Also read: Mehidy Hasan named Liton Das’ concussion substitute

Later, Bangladesh physio also joined the player in the middle. With Liton Das already substituted by Mehidy Hasan due to concussion earlier, Nayeem decided to stay on and bat. He was cleaned up by Ishant Sharma for 19, as Bangladesh were bundled out for 106 in the first innings.

 

After India came out to bat, Nayeem did not return to the field as he was replaced by Taijul Islam due to concussion. It is the first in history that a team had to make two concussion substitutes.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly takes selfie with Eden Gardens crowd, wins Internet

Ishant Sharma starred for India with the pink ball as he recorded a five-wicket haul. He registered figures of 5/22 in the innings. Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets while Mohammed Shami returned with two wickets. Bangladesh captain Mominul Islam had opted to bat after winning the toss, much like he had done in the first Test in Indore. India are currently leading 1-0 in the series and need only a draw to lift the trophy.

