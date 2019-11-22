Sourav Ganguly takes selfie with Eden Gardens crowd, wins Internet

cricket

The man who made the day/night Test match a reality, Sourav Ganguly was the toast of Kolkata when the action kicked off at the iconic Eden Gardens. The newly-appointed BCCI president has shown tremendous interest in making this occasion a momentous one and hence, was not letting to let go of an opportunity to click a photograph with the adoring fans at the stadium.

Ticket sales for the Test match has gone through the roof and the stadium was packed to the rafters when the first ball of the day was bowled.

Ganguly shared a selfie with the stadium’s crowd and captioned the post as: “Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci”.

Before the start of the match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first, but this move backfired badly as the Indian seamers ripped the heart out of the Bangladesh batting order. The troika of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami breathed fire and reduced Bangladesh to 73 for 6 at Lunch.

“Surfaces underneath could allow our spinners to come into the game in the first two sessions, before the pacers come in under lights. Got to be precise and focussed in the first session to get hang of the pink ball. Feels great, we’re just fulling a responsibility,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said at the toss.