India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha leaves Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri in awe after spectacular catch at Eden Gardens - Watch

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:01 IST

Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was at his spectacular best as he picked up a brilliant catch to dismiss Shadman Islam during the opening day of first Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Such was the effect of Saha’s catch that it left skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri speechless. Indian bowlers put their best foot forward on the opening day of historic Day-Night Test as they reduced Bangladesh to 73/6 after the conclusion of first session.

Indian fielders were also up for the occasion as they picked up two amazing catches to leave the visitors reeling. Rohit took a one-handed catch to dismiss skipper Mominul Haque and then, Saha joined the party by taking a similar catch to get rid of Mahmudullah for 6.

What made Saha’s effort a bit better was that after taking an outside edge, the ball was dying on to the ground but the India wicket-keeper dove full length to grab the ball. His elbow hit the ground but Saha ensured the ball didn’t pop out of his hand.

Kohli, who was fielding beside Saha, also went for the catch but the stumped dove in front of the India skipper to complete the dismissal. Kohli’s reaction said it all as he hugged Saha seemingly to say he had just plucked one of the catches of the series. When the camera panned towards the dressing room, Ravi Shastri was picture mouthing: “What a catch!”

.India’s three-pronged pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for six in the first session on Day 1. The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque elected to bat in the first day-night Test for both the teams.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of Indian bowlers as he scalped three top-order wickets while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami scalped two and one wicket respectively.