India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma takes one-handed stunner to send back Mominul Haque - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:34 IST

Rohit Sharma is known for his hitting abilities but his amazing fielding talent also came to the fore during the opening day of historic Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, Indian bowlers tore the backbone of opposition’s batting line-up by picking up quick early wickets. There was also a moment of brilliance from Rohit, who took an unbelievable catch in the slip cordon to send back Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque.

In the 11th over of the innings, Umesh produced an outside edge of Mominul’s bat and the ball flew towards the slips. Rohit, who was fielding at second slip, jumped full length to his right and took a brilliant one-hand catch. Virat Kohli was fielding at first slip and he took went for the catch but Rohit made no mistake and hung on to the ball.

India did well in the opening session of the clash as they picked up five top-order wickets inside 50 runs to leave the visitors reeling. Umesh Yadav was pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets while other pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma scalped one each.

Before the start of the match, the players of Indian cricket team met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at this iconic venue. Skipper Kohli introduced the entire team and support staff to Sheikh Hasina. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly oversaw the meeting between players and PM Hasina.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar too accompanied Ganguly during this historic occasion. Not just this but Shiekh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee also rang the iconic bell to mark the opening of the Test.