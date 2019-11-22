India vs Bangladesh: In congratulatory Tweet for Sourav Ganguly, Michael Vaughan has a message for BCCI president

cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lauded Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly after the beginning of historic Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday. Both India and Bangladesh took part in their respective maiden pink ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens. Vaughan sent out a congratulatory Tweet for Ganguly but he also had a message for the BCCI chief. The former England captain stated he wants to see India play a Day-Night Test in Australia soon. Vaughan’s post read: “Well done Sourav .. look forward to a couple in Aussie next winter.”

Well done Sourav .. look forward to a couple in Aussie next winter 👍👍 https://t.co/MgJxCanKgD — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 22, 2019

India, for long, decided against featuring in Day-Night Test but all that changed with the incoming of Ganguly as BCCI chief.Growing concern over limited turnouts at Test venues prompted Ganguly to announce a Day-Night Test within weeks of taking over as the 39th president of the Indian cricket board.

Ticket sales surged after that as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) confirmed a full house for the first three days of the Test. Kohli, however, said tinkering with the basic idea of Test cricket just to make it entertaining should not define its future.

“You can bring excitement into Test cricket but you can’t purely make Test cricket based on just entertainment,” Kohli said on the eve of the clash. “The entertainment of Test cricket lies in a batsman trying to survive a session, a bowler trying to set up a batsman.”

“If people don’t want to respond to that, too bad. If I don’t like Test cricket, you can’t push me to like it. Those who enjoy the battle between bat and ball and great session of Test cricket, in my opinion, those are the people that should come and watch Test cricket because they understand what’s going on,” the India skipper added.