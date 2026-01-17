IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE: India, Bangladesh colts meet against the backdrop of tense cricketing relations
IND vs BAN U19 WC LIVE: With all that’s going on in world cricket – from KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman to the BCB’s stance on not travelling to India for the T20 World Cup – the Under-19 clash between the two sides sets up the spice factor nicely.
India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE: For the first time since cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh took a hit, the youngsters of both teams will face off for the biggest prize in Youth Cricket. The India Under-19 boys will play Bangladesh Under-19 colts in their second match of the U19 World Cup in what promises to be a high-voltage clash. Expect tensions to rise, sparks to flow, and some exchanges as the two Asian teams collide in this renewed rivalry. In 2020, Bangladesh beat India – the team starring Yashasvi Jaiswal – in the final to win their first-ever World Cup in any form of cricket. During and after the game, players from both teams had a verbal go at each other, with scenes that quickly turned ugly. And with relations between the two nations – cricket and otherwise – going south, only a miracle can make this contest ‘just another game’....Read More
IND vs BAN U19 World Cup LIVE: A winning start for India
IND vs BAN U19 World Cup LIVE: In fact, not only a winning start but a comprehensive one. Don’t let the DLS mask the fact that India had a field day in their Under-19 World Cup opener against the USA. Henil Patel was the showstopper with his five-wicket haul that totally dismantled the opposition. India suffered a slight hiccup – with Vaibhav Suryavanshi falling cheaply and rain interruptions briefly threatening India’s chances, but sanity was restored quickly as Abhigyan Kundu’s 42 off 41 balls sealed the deal.
IND vs BAN U19 World Cup LIVE: Hello and Welcome
A Saturday that feels like a Sunday nonetheless, purely because of what’s in store. At this point, India vs Bangladesh feels bigger than the Ashes or even India vs Pakistan. With plenty happening between the two countries, both on and off the pitch, you couldn’t have asked for this IND vs BAN clash to come sooner.