IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE: India, Bangladesh colts meet against the backdrop of tense cricketing relations

IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE: The India U19 team made a winning start against the USA.

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026 LIVE: For the first time since cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh took a hit, the youngsters of both teams will face off for the biggest prize in Youth Cricket. The India Under-19 boys will play Bangladesh Under-19 colts in their second match of the U19 World Cup in what promises to be a high-voltage clash. Expect tensions to rise, sparks to flow, and some exchanges as the two Asian teams collide in this renewed rivalry. In 2020, Bangladesh beat India – the team starring Yashasvi Jaiswal – in the final to win their first-ever World Cup in any form of cricket. During and after the game, players from both teams had a verbal go at each other, with scenes that quickly turned ugly. And with relations between the two nations – cricket and otherwise – going south, only a miracle can make this contest ‘just another game’.

