India vs County Select XI Day 2 Highlights: County XI's innings ends at 220 after Hameed's ton

India vs County Select XI highlights, day 2: Haseeb Hameed scored a gritty hundred even as Umesh Yadav bowled a few incisive spells and was largely responsible in India bowling Select County XI out for 220 on the second day of the warm-up first-class game.

Coming back into the England squad after nearly five years, right-handed opener Hameed lived up to his reputation of being called "Baby Boycs" for his dogged defensive game like former great Geoffrey Boycott with knock of 112 off 246 balls.

Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

County Select XI Squad: Zak Chappell, Robert Yates, James Bracey(w), Haseeb Hameed, Rehan Ahmed, James Rew, Will Rhodes(c), Jake Libby, Lyndon James, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson.

Follow India vs County Select XI live score here:

Stumps on Day 2: As Avesh Khan is ruled out with injury, County XI get bowled out for 220 for 9. Indians have taken a 91-run lead and will come out to bat on Day 3.

Jack Carson departs: Mohammed Siraj Cleans up Jack Carson for 3. The Indians need one more wicket to end County XI innings. County XI: 209/8

200 up for County XI: Patterson-White plays the sweep shot off Jadeja's delivery to get a boundary through square leg. 200 on the board for County XI.

Haseeb Hameed out for 112: Haseeb Hameed's fine innings comes to an end, he departs for 112. Shardul Thakur gets the wicket. County XI: 198/7.

Century for Haseeb Hameed: Haseeb Hameed gets a hundred off 228 deliveries. Phenomenal innings from the young man. County XI: 174/6, trail Indians by 138 runs

Patterson-White hits Jadeja for a boundary: That's a great shot from Liam Patterson-White. Makes the room and smashes it down the ground for four runs.

Jadeja gets a wicket: Ravindra Jadeja gets the first wicket in the game. Extra bounce for the spinner and James Rew edges it to the first slip to skipper Rohit Sharma. County XI: 159-6

Hameed in 90s: Opener Haseeb Hameed is eyeing a hundred now as he is batting on 92 from 208 deliveries.

Umesh Yadav removes Lyndon James: Umesh Yadav strikes after the tea break and gets rid of Lyndon James. It's the third wicket for the right-arm quick. County XI: 131/5

Hameed looks unstoppable: Haseeb Hameed has played a wonderful innings so far and going strong. He slams a hat-trick of boundaries to Axar Patel and moves to 72.

Third session resumes: The players are back on the field as the third session on the second day resumes. Hameed and James will carry the County XI innings forward from 113/4. Umesh Yadav opens the bowling attack for the Indians.

Tea Break on Day 2: Riding on Haseeb Hameed's patient half-century, County XI posted 113/4 at tea break. The opener was batting on 59 and was accompanied by Lyndon James (22*). The home team are still 198 runs behind.

100 comes up for County XI: James and Haseeb have shared a 50-run stand now and taken the County XI past the 100-run mark. Indian bowlers have a job at their hands now.

Almost an immediate impact: Siraj gets the outside edge of James but it runs down to the boundary through the gap between the keeper and the widish first slip.

India ask for a change of ball: The two umpires going through a suitcase full of balls to find a replacement as the Indians ask for a change of ball.

Hameed in top form: Ravindra Jadeja hasn't found his groove yet and Hameed hits that over the mid-off fielder to get another boundary as County XI approach their 100.

Hameed scores a fifty: A very well composed half-century for Hameed on a day when he has been named in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests against England.

Siraj gets the outside edge: Siraj is into the attack and he bowls a great line and length and catches the outside edge of James' bat, but it runs away to the boundary.

First sign of spin for Indians: After 34 overs, Indians introduce spin as Ravindra Jadeja is handed the ball. He starts off with a maiden. County XI 69/4.

Bumrah to Hameed: FOUR! What a shot. Absolutely wild from Haseeb Hameed to play an astonishing flick off Jasprit Bumrah. Full ball and Hameed nonchalantly played a version of the helicopter shot as the ball raced away to the boundary. County XI move to 62/4

Bowled him! Second wicket for Umesh: A beauty from Umesh to castle Rhodes. Coming round the wicket, Umesh squared up the batsman as the ball clipped his odd stump. County XI lose their 4th wicket for 56 as Umesh picks up his second wicket.

Fifty up for County XI: Another edge induced, Yadav the bowler this time, and once again the ball flies between first and second slip. Not a boundary this time but Rhodes and Hameed run three to bring up the 50 for County XI in the 26th over.

Four for Rhodes: Jasprit Bumrah is successful is inducing an outside edge off the bat of Rhodes, but the ball goes in between the slip cordon for a boundary towards third man. County XI move to 48/3

Second session resumes: Kohli is done with his net session. The Indian captain looked positive as he played steady shots and did not try anything exuberant. He went off the field while having a long chat with Washington Sundar. The second session gets underway with County XI resuming on 44/3. Umesh Yadav starts off with a maiden.

Kohli batting in nets: While the BCCI claimed that Virat Kohli did not take part in the three-day practice match due to injury, the Indian captain is out practicing in the nets at lunch time on Day 2 of the match against County Select XI.

Lunch break on Day 2: Pacers Umesh, Bumrah and Siraj picked up a wicket apiece as County XI post 44/3 at lunch. They trail Indians by 267 runs.

Time for some spin: Bowling change for the Indians as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack, minutes before the lunch break.

Mohammed Siraj strikes: Siraj joins Umesh and Bumrah to jolt County XI further. The right-arm quick hunts Washington Sundar down with a short-pitched delivery. County XI: 29/3.

Washington Sundar out to bat: Jasprit Bumrah gets the better of Robert Yates. And now, an Indian walks out to bat against the Indians. Washington Sundar it is, he will join Hameed at the center.

Umesh Yadav gets the breakthrough: Indians strike early as Umesh Yadav cleans up Jake Libby for 12 with an in-swinger. County XI: 20/1.

Indian bowlers start well: The Indian pace attack has got a great start against the County XI openers. Umesh and Bumrah have bowled some tight overs as the opposition managed to scored 12 runs in the first six overs.

County XI out to bat: Openers Haseeb Hamid and Jake Libby walk out to bat after bowling out the Indians for 311. Right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav will open the attack for the Indians.

Bumrah out on 5: India all-out for 311 as Jasprit Bumrah was cleaned up by Craig Miles for 5. Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 3. Earlier on Day 1, Rahul scored a century off 149 balls while Ravindra Jadeja smashed a fifty.