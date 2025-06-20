Leeds weather forecast, India vs England 1st Test: Rain to disrupt proceedings after 'sunny' prediction at Headingley?

As Shubman Gill gears up to lead India in his first Test as captain, the skies over Headingley may have a say in how this new era begins. With the first of five Tests between India and England set to begin on Friday in Leeds, overcast conditions and intermittent rain are expected to cast a shadow over proceedings through the weekend. Rain could hamper proceedings at Headingley in the 1st Test(X)

According to AccuWeather, Days 2 and 3 could witness afternoon showers, while light evening showers are likely on Day 4, too. Though Days 1 and 5 are expected to remain clear, the constant cloud cover and moisture could significantly impact playing conditions, favouring seamers and testing the batters' patience and technique. It is expected that the first day will have minimal cloud cover, with a rare sunny day on the cards in Leeds.

In such conditions, India may be tempted to go in with four seamers, a move well-suited to the prevailing weather. The choice of a lone spinner could come down to Ravindra Jadeja's utility and batting strength, Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin threat, or Washington Sundar’s dual value with bat and ball. The surface and overhead conditions could dictate terms more than pre-series planning.

India players' County experience

Several members of the Indian squad will draw confidence from their recent county experiences. Gill, who played for Glamorgan in 2022, made an instant impression, scoring 244 runs in just four innings at an average of 61.00, including a classy 119. Karun Nair, who is likely to feature prominently in the middle order, had a prolific stint with Northamptonshire, 736 runs in 14 innings at 56.61, including a double century.

Sai Sudharsan too had solid exposure with Surrey, scoring 281 runs across two seasons. Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh’s experience with Kent, where he picked up 13 wickets, and Sundar’s stint with Lancashire, 8 wickets and a five-for, could prove valuable in adjusting quickly to the demands of English pitches.

As Gill leads a refreshed Indian unit into a series where conditions could swing momentum by the hour, the test isn’t just against England; it would be against the English summer itself.