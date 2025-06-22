IND vs ENG Live Updates: Bumrah seeks support from fellow pacers as long, arduous day awaits India
India vs England Test Series Day 3: Follow live score and latest updates of Day 3, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook set to resume batting for England in Leeds. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will look to strike early, just like what he did on Day 2.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England Test Series Day 3: If day one was completely dominated by India at Headingley, all the chips fell England's way on day two to ensure that this Test match is perfectly in the balance heading into day three. For India, day two was about looking back and being disappointed by missed chances. Being 430-3 with two centurions batting in full flow at the crease, only to collapse and lose 7 wickets for just 41 more runs. Getting England against the ropes with a wicket in the very first over, only to drop chances and not keep the pressure up, allowing the runs to flow. The world's best bowler taking a match-changing wicket in the last over before stumps, only to get it taken back for a no-ball. Small, key moments, that means England are only 262 runs behind India now, a centurion of their own at the crease, and plenty of batting to come....Read More
What it all means is that England are in a position to make a very solid match of this contest despite facing three centurions in the first innings — in fact, India's 471 is the lowest score by any team in the history of Test cricket when three different players have registered tonnes. It has been the story for India: their ceiling of talent has been such that Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah with his three wickets have ensured they are competitive. But a string of subpar performances, particularly for the bowlers around Bumrah, has meant they will be disappointed that England are still in the game.
Ollie Pope reached a century before stumps on day two, and Bumrah’s wicket of Joe Root means what could have been an extraordinarily bad day for India was still rescued somewhat. But with slightly overcast conditions expected for the rest of this Test, India will be desperate for wickets to make their first innings batting performance count. They will want a result in Leeds, and the only way to do that will be to take 17 more English wickets. Beyond Bumrah, what is India's resource to find those? Prasidh Krishna has disappointed as the third seamer, being loose and expensive, while Mohammed Siraj has gone between being similarly loose to only vaguely threatening. With Ravindra Jadeja’s spin not finding much purpose, a big test lies ahead for debutant captain Shubman Gill, who really needs to rally his resources and find a way to brute-force some success against Pope and Brook for starters, and then Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith to come.
There's no clear favourite at this point in the match, and it might well just come down to which batting unit can have the most joy against two bowling attacks which have this far flattered to deceive. Bumrah was unsurprisingly exceptional: how much of a difference can he make after an evening’s rest, against Pope and particularly against Brook and Stokes? These are the questions both teams will be well aware of, and it's the battle that could decide the fate of this Test match as we head into moving day.
Bumrah vs Root
Bumrah removed Root for the 10th time yesterday, doing so in 25 innings (570 balls). Meanwhile, Root has managed 290 runs vs the Indian pacer, at an average of 29.00. Only Cummins has removed Root more often (11).
Pant's massive milestone
Pant got his seventh Test ton in 76 innings, the most by a designated wicketkeepr for India in Tests, overtaking Dhoni's six (in 144 innings). It was also Pant's third ton in England, squalling the most by a wicketkeeper in an away country alongside Ames in West Indies and Flower in India.
ENG receive big update!
According to reports, Archer could return to the squad during the second Test, which begins on July 2. The English pace attack has been without Archer ad Wood in the ongoing Test, and it has looked toothless at times! Archer's return could be a massive boost!
Is Jasprit Bumrah the best bowler in the world right now?
Is Bumrah the best bowler in the world? Well, England pacer Wood certainly thinks so!
Speaking to Sky Sports, he hailed the India pacer’s game-changing ability across formats. He said, “He's a phenomenal bowler in all formats and extremely dangerous. I can honestly say he's very difficult to pick and face. He's quicker than he looks. Right now, he's the best bowler in the world-and he's capable of changing the course of a match at any moment.”
Bumrah in sizzling form, and so is Pope!
Bumrah rattled England early on day 2, but then India didn't capitalise on his magic. Duckett was dropped twice early and made 62 before Bumrah removed him too. Pope started cautiously, but then stayed resolute, and got back-to-back Test tons. Bumrah fought back to remove Root, and almost removed Brook too, only to be denied by no-balls in the last over.
Hello and welcome everyone!
Day 3 is set to resume, and we will see Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) resume batting for the hosts. England reached 209/3 on Day 2, and still trail by 262 runs, but Pope is in good form. He will look to carry his momentum from yesterday. All eyes will be on Bumrah, as he struck thrice yesterday and almost got Brook in the final over, but an overstep ruled it out! Stay tuned folks!