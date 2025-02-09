Menu Explore
India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and live on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 06:12 AM IST

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and on TV.

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and, at the same time, also try to solve the selection conundrum as Virat Kohli is expected to return to the playing XI. The former India captain missed the series opener due to aknee sprain, but the batting coach Sidhanshu Kotak has declared him fit and raring to play at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

England's captain Jos Buttler (L) shakes hands with his India's counterpart Rohit Sharma at the end of the first ODI.(AFP)
England's captain Jos Buttler (L) shakes hands with his India's counterpart Rohit Sharma at the end of the first ODI.(AFP)

However, it will be interesting to see if Kohli returns to the XI, who he will replace, as Shreyas Iyer stated that he got the chance in the first ODI after the RCB star had discomfort in his knee. Shreyas made a rollicking 36-ball 59 that has made dropping him an almost unthinkable act. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut in the series opener, failed to make an impact in Nagpur and might be benched to make room for Kohli.

For Jos Buttler's men, this would be a make-or-break match as they might look to change their downright aggressive batting approach with a much more sensible one

England’s success will depend on how their attacking template holds up against India’s quality spinners, on a track here that could offer them appreciable help.

India vs England 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match take place?

The India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match will take place on Sunday (February 9).

What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match begin?

The India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match take place?

The India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match on television?

On television, the live telecast of India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match?

The live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI cricket match will be available on Hotstar.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
