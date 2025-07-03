IND vs ENG Live Updates: Shubman Gill to resume battle alongside Ravindra Jadeja as India look for 500

IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: The Edgbaston clash moves to the second day as the match currently hangs in the balance. India finished Day 1 at 310/5, thanks to an unbeaten century from captain Shubman Gill (114*) and a composed knock from Ravindra Jadeja (41*). After losing five wickets in the first two sessions, India were under pressure and England sensed an opening. However, the gritty stand between Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja brought stability just when India needed it most, helping the visitors recover from early setbacks. Their unbeaten partnership shifted the momentum back in India’s favour and has set the stage for a fascinating Day 2 in Birmingham....Read More

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill as he walks out on Day 2, carrying the weight of expectations. Having reached a composed hundred on the opening day, the Indian skipper now has the task of converting it into a big one and pushing India past the 500-run mark. His ability to capitalise on the platform he's built could make all the difference, especially with England opting to bowl first. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, India’s bowling unit looks a bit light, making it even more important for the batters to give them a big cushion to work with and level the series.

Shubman showed great control during his knock on Day 1 and didn't give England any chance when he was there in the middle. His presence helped Ravindra Jadeja to get his mojo back, and now he also has the responsibility to convert the start into a big score. With Washington Sundar coming next to bat, India will be a bit relaxed than they were in Leeds as the team management rates the left-hander's batting high.

India were wobbling at 211 for five, but Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his mettle in overseas conditions with a gritty unbeaten 41 off 67 balls. Teaming up with captain Shubman Gill, who stood firm at the other end, the duo stitched a vital 99-run partnership to pull India back into the contest and ensure they ended the day on a much stronger note.

England had their moments with the ball — Chris Woakes claimed two key scalps, while Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, and Shoaib Bashir picked up one wicket each to keep the pressure on.

India were left to rue two dramatic batting collapses — losing 7 for 41 in the first innings and 6 for 31 in the second — which ultimately proved costly. Despite setting what looked like a challenging 371-run target, England chased it down with relative ease, sealing a five-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. They have to avoid making the same mistake and the tail has to put some fight today to get some cushion.