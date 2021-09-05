Michael Vaughan reveals why Cheteshwar Pujara reminds him of Inzamam-Ul-Haq

During Day 3 of the fourth Test between India vs England at the Oval on Saturday, when India were making steady progress with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle of a phenomenal partnership, for a moment, the Indian fans were left worried. While running at the non-striker's end for a single, Pujara twisted his ankle and went down in pain.

Pujara immediately received attention on his ankle, with the Indian physio attending him. After carefully examining it, Pujara's ankle was heavily taped up, and fortunately for India, the batsman was up and running and appeared in no discomfort whatsoever there onward. Examining the whole episode, Michael Vaughan feels Pujara has traits similar to the former England captain and Pakistan great Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

"From knowing Pujara a bit from his time at Yorkshire, he's a bit like me and I wouldn't say that fielding is high up on his list of priorities. It'll be an injury in that ankle that if there's any prospect of him taking a bit of time off the field, he will take it. There's a few around who used to be like that, Inzamam is one who comes to mind," Vaughan said on the BBC Test Match Special.

India strengthened their grip on the Oval Test, ending the day on 270/3, with a lead of 171 runs. The star of the day was Rohit Sharma, who peeled off his 8th Test century, first away from home. With Pujara and Rohit striking a partnership of 153 runs, Vaughan felt there was a little lack of intent and variety from the England bowlers.

"It just feels that this England attack is very similar. It's a concern when the ball's not moving around that much as a batter you can't get used to it. Everything's almost the same pace. There isn't a go-to bowler to rough Pujara up," Vaughan added.

"I'm just staggered. There's so much experience in this England team, how they haven't noticed the need to bowl more shorter deliveries before now to both batsmen. I don't think I've seen Ollie Robinson bowl a single bouncer in this match yet, he's had Rohit out twice in this series with the short ball."