India vs England Highlights 1st T20: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets

India vs England, 1st T20 Highlights: Jason Roy’s quickfire 49 overshadowed Shreyas Iyer’s career-best 67 as England chased down a paltry 125-run target comfortably and won the first T20I against India by 8 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal (1/44) and Washinton Sundar (1/18) picked up a wicket apiece. With this win, the Eoin Morgan-led side goes up 1-0 in the 5-match series. Get IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Full Scorecard, and ball by ball updates.