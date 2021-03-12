India vs England Highlights 1st T20: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
India vs England, 1st T20 Highlights: Jason Roy’s quickfire 49 overshadowed Shreyas Iyer’s career-best 67 as England chased down a paltry 125-run target comfortably and won the first T20I against India by 8 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal (1/44) and Washinton Sundar (1/18) picked up a wicket apiece. With this win, the Eoin Morgan-led side goes up 1-0 in the 5-match series. Get IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Full Scorecard, and ball by ball updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 10:13 PM
England win
Shreyas Iyer's career-best 67 goes in vain as England win the first T20I by 8 wickets. Dawid Malan scored the winning runs with a six, clinching the game with 33 balls to spares.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 10:07 PM
Stats Alert!
Jason Roy becomes the 4th batsman after Eoin Morgan (vs IND in 2011 at Manchester), Alex Hales (vs AUS in 2018 at Birmingham) and James Vince (vs New Zealand in 2019 at Nelson) to be dismissed on 49 in T20Is.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 10:00 PM
Chahal to Bairstow: Another SIX
Three deliveries later to the previous biggie, Bairstow launches another one into the stands. Massive shot this. ENG: 107/2 after 13 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:57 PM
Chahar to Bairstow: SIX
A miscued shot but Bairstow managed to clear the fence. Moves down the line and flicks this over long-on.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:52 PM
Sundar to Roy: OUT
Washinton Sundar comes into the attack and removes dangerman Jason Roy off the first ball. Off-break turns in and strikes Roy close to the off-stump. The opener reviews the decision but ball tracking shows three reds. Roy departs on 49, ENG: 89/2 after 11.1 overs
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:46 PM
Pandya to Malan: FOUR
FOUR! Malan just replicated his previous boundary off Pandya. Slower bouncer and Malan just used the pace of the pace to notch another boundary.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:42 PM
Stats Alert!
The 72-run stand between Roy and Buttler is the 5th highest partnership for England vs India
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:40 PM
Pandya to Malan - FOUR
Hardik Pandya finally gets to bowl and gets harsh treatment from Dawid Malan. Slower delivery down the leg side and Malan tickles it down for a boundary.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:36 PM
Chahal to Buttler: OUT!
WICKET! Chahal strikes and traps Jos Buttler in front. A perfectly bowled leg-break and Buttler plays the wrong line. The ball drifted in, landed on the middle and straightened to struck the batter right in front of the stumps. ENG: 72/ after 8 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:31 PM
Chahal to Roy: FOUR, SIX
Jason Roy is leaving no stone unturned in punishing the India spinner on the tracks which troubled his teammates in Test matches. back to back big shots from the England opener and he moves into the 40s.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:29 PM
Axar to Roy: SIX
SIX! A huge shot from Jason Roy that landed almost 20 rows in the stands after clearing the deep mid-wicket fence. What a shot, Jason Roy.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:25 PM
50-up for England
Bhuvneshwar to Buttle - FOUR towards mid-on and England go past the 50-run mark in powerplay. Brillinat batting from both the openers. ENG: 50/0 after 6 overs
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:20 PM
Axar to Buttler: FOUR, SIX
Buttler seems in a hurry to end this game because those two shots were simply amazing. A back-foot punch through covers and then a cracking shot towards long-on. The ball lands in stands and the spectators are taking too much of time to return the ball.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:17 PM
What a save, KL Rahul
Roy slams Axar Patel for a biggie and KL Rahul exhibits his 'superman' skills to save a six a the long-off boundary. Leans back, catches the ball and throws the ball back incised the boundary rope before landing on his back. What an effort.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:14 PM
Thakur to Roy: FOUR
FOUR! Another cracking shot from in-form Jason Roy. A good-length ball, outside off and Roys slaps it towards straight for a boundary.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:11 PM
Thakur replaces Bhuvi
Pacer Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and repaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. That's some rapid change in bowling by the Indian skipper. Whom to expect next... Sundar? Let's see!
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:09 PM
Chahal into the attack
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack and Jason Roy welcomes him with a maximum over mid-wicket. Not a good start for the finger spinner tonight as he goes on to give a total of 11 runs in his opening over. ENG: 21/0 after 3 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:04 PM
Bhuvneshwar to Roy - FOUR
FOUR! A cracking shot from Jason Roy. Length ball, Roy picks it perfectly and slams it through square leg.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 09:02 PM
Buvi is back after 15 months
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack. He is bowling for India in T20Is after a hiatus of 15 months. Can he produce a match-winning spell for India? Well, he will try his best.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:59 PM
Highest scores for an India batsman vs ENG in T20Is
KL Rahul: 101* (2018, Manchester)
RG Sharma: 100* (2018, Bristol)
KL Rahul: 71 (2017, Nagpur)
V Sehwag: 68 (2007, Durban)
SS Iyer: 67 (2021, Ahmedabad)
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:57 PM
England openers are out to bat
Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are out to chase 125 run-target set by India. Axar Patel begins the proceedings for India.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:56 PM
England need 125 to win
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:48 PM
End of India innings
Shreyas Iyer hits career-best 67 as India finish with 124 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs. England need 125 to win.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:43 PM
Jordan to Iyer: OUT
Shreyas Iyer is out on 67, Chris Jordan picks up his 1st wicket. IND: 117/7 after 19.3 overs
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:39 PM
Jordan brings the last over
Chris Jordan brings the last over and Shreyas Iyer, who is batting on 66*, is on strike. All-rounder Washington Sundar accompanies him at the non-striker's end.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:37 PM
Hardik Pandya gone for 19
· This is his lowest SR in an innings of a minimum of 15 runs in T20Is.
· Their 54-run stand for the 5th wicket is the 4th highest partnership for India at home for the 5th wicket
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:35 PM
Curran to Iyer: FOUR
A magnificent shot from Shreyas Iyer and gets his highest score in T20Is. Back of a length, outside off and Iyer pulls it beautifully through the gap wide of long-on .
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:32 PM
2 on 2 for Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer continues to humiliate the Indian batters. The English quick gets Hardik Pandya (19) and Shardul Thakur on consecutive deliveries to put England on top. IND: 102/6 after 17.3 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:24 PM
Fifty for Shreyas Iyer
Fifty and going strong. A well-made half-century for Shreyas Iyer in just 36 balls; his third in the shortest format of the game. IND: 93/4 after 16.1 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:19 PM
Archer into the attack
Jofra Archer comes into the attack and Shreyas Iyer welcomes him with back-to-back boundaries. The hosts need some more of those as they yet to cross the 100-run mark as just 4 more overs are left in India's innings.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:16 PM
India vs England, 1st T20I: 15 overs have been bowled
15 overs have been bowled and India are 83 for 4. Shreyas Iyer (40*) and Hardik Pandya (17*) are at the crease and anchoring the innings after a horrific top-order collapse.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:13 PM
Stokes to Pandya: SIX!
SIX! That's a picture-perfect shot from Hardik Pandya. Slower delivery and the Indian all-rounder launches it towards long-off for a maximum.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:12 PM
Stats Alert!
Rishabh Pant gone for 21
· This is his lowest strike rate in an innings where he has scored 20 or more runs.
· This is the 9th time that 4 English bowlers have taken at least 1 wicket against India in T20Is. Last was in 2018 at Cardiff.
· This is the 2nd time that the top 4 Indian batsmen have been out for less than 30 runs in an innings.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 08:08 PM
Wood to Iyer: FOUR
Shreyas Iyer is anchoring the Indian innings very well with those essential shots. He aimed it for the leg-side but found an edge that ballooned over the third man and beat diving fielder.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:57 PM
Iyer smashes a boundary, 50-up for India
An over-pitched delivery from Adil Rashid and Iyer slaps it through covers for a boundary. Fifty runs on board for India.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:56 PM
10 0vers gone, IND: 48/4
It's been a very difficult 10 over for the hosts as they lost their top four at a score of 48. Rahul (1), Kohli (0), Dhawan (4) were out inside powerplay while Pant (21) was the latest wicket.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:53 PM
Rishabh Pant out!
OUT! Ben Stokes strikes and jolts India with Rishabh Pant's wicket. A half-volley from Stokes and Pant looked to go big but couldn't clear the boundary. Ends up getting caught by by Bairstow at deep square leg. IND: 48/4 after 10 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:47 PM
Stokes to Iyer: FOUR!
FOUR! Another beautiful shot from Shreyas Iyer. A short of a length delivery from Ben Stokes and Iyer plays the backfoot punch through backward point.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:46 PM
Curran to Iyer: FOUR!
FOUR! Shreyas Iyer gets another one, a much-needed one for India. Too straight and full and Iyer plays the leg glance to notch those four runs. IND: 40/3 after 9 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:43 PM
Stats Alert!
Virat Kohli gone for a duck:
· 3rd duck in T20Is
· 1st against England
· Last duck was 25 innings ago against Ireland at Dublin in 2018
· This is the 12th time that top two partnerships have been broken for single digit scores.
o Last time was against West Indies at Kolkata in 2018
· This has happened for the 2nd time vs England.
o Last time was in 2011 at Kolkata.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:37 PM
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer - FOUR
FOUR! That's a much-needed boundary for India, especially after the top order collapse. Shorter length and Iyer tickles away down the leg side for a four.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:32 PM
Shikhar Dhawan gone for 4
· 3rd single digit score for Shikhar Dhawan in 5 T20I innings vs England.
· Mark Wood is the 2nd English right-arm seamer to dismiss Dhawan in T20Is after Chris Woakes in 2014 at Birmingham.
· This is the 5th time that the Indian top order (#1 - #3) have all been dismissed for single digit scores in T20Is. 1st time vs England
· Last time was against Australia at Guwahati in 2017
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:31 PM
Mark Wood cleans up Dhawan
WICKET! Dhawan gone and so is India's top-order. He tried to play a slog and failed badly. Mark Wood's 148 kph delivery dismantle the sticks and Dhawan walks back. IND: 20/3 after 5 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:23 PM
Archer to Pant - SIX
And that's the shot... Pant replicates the reverse sweep he played against Jimmy Anderson in the final Test at this very venue. he shuffled across and hits the ball way over third man. Simply amazing form Pant.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:19 PM
Kohli goes for a duck
OUT! That's a big wicket for India to lose. A major blow as captain Kohli departs for a duck. He made room to go over mid-on but couldn't clear the 30-yard circle. The ball goes straight to Chris Jordan. IND: 3/2 after 2.3 overs.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:10 PM
Jofra Archer strikes
England introduce Jofra Archer into the attack and he cleans up KL Rahul off his second delivery. That's an early blow to India. IND: 2/1 after 1.2 overs
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:06 PM
Rashid bowls a tight over
A good over from Adil Rashid to start with. He conceded just a couple of singles along with four dots. IND: 2/0 in 1 over.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:04 PM
Dhawan off the mark
Shikhar Dhawan goes off the mark on the third ball of the opening over by Adil Rashid. Too straight delivery and Dhawan slaps it towards deep square leg for a single.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:01 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul out to bat
Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are out to bat for India. Adil Rashid begins the attack for England.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:54 PM
'Will do whatever the team requires, but think I can play freely': Pandya
"It's been almost one and a half months since I have been preparing in this format - it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series. With the kind of depth we have now, we can express ourselves pretty well, I have always played situations in my life - will do whatever the team requires, but think I can play freely. It's going to be a cracker of a series with the kind of depth they have. But T20 is such a format where things can change any time in the match," said all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:50 PM
In-match stats
• 1: There have been only 1 T20I played at Motera, which was between India and Pakistan in 2012 – India won
by 11 runs.
• 7/7: India and England both have won 7 T20Is against each other.
• 72: Virat Kohli is 72 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in T20Is for India.
o He can become the 1st batsman to reach this landmark in T20Is.
• 8: Virat Kohli is 8 catches away from completing 50 catches in T20Is for India.
• 300: Virat Kohli is 1 match away from completing 300 matches across T20s.
• 4: Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar are 4 matches away from completing 200 matches across T20s.
• 1: Shikhar Dhawan is 1 six away from completing 50 sixes in T20Is for India.
• 146: Shreyas Iyer is 146 runs away from completing 4,000 runs across T20s.
• 11: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 11 wickets away from completing 200 wickets across T20s.
• 9: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 9 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in T20Is for India.
• 173: KL Rahul is 173 runs away from completing 5,000 runs across T20s.
• 8: KL Rahul is 8 sixes away from completing 200 sixes across T20s.
• 2: KL Rahul is 2 matches away from completing 150 matches across T20s.
• 4: Jofra Archer is 4 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 68: Jonny Bairstow is 68 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is for England.
• 13 & 10: Jonny Bairstow is also 13 fours and 10 sixes away from completing 100 fours and 50 sixes
respectively in T20Is for England.
• 25: Jonny Bairstow is also 25 runs away from completing 3,000 runs across T20s.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:45 PM
Kohli speaks at toss
"Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor in the second half. Got to get into the game with the ball and restrict them. We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It's a good way to prepare for the World Cup. The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games," said Indian captain Virat Kohli.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:41 PM
Eoin Morgan speaks at the toss
"We're going to have a bowl. Looks a good wicket with a covering of grass. A little bit of dew later on. Going to be an evenly-poised contest. The opportunity to play in India against a very strong side with the World Cup later this year, we're really excited. The key is to evolve in our game. Five T20Is at this ground, it's going to turn at some stage and we have to be smarter. That's one aspect of our game that we're trying to evolve," said Morgan at the toss.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:38 PM
India Playing XI
KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:34 PM
England Playing XI
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:31 PM
India vs England, 1st T20I: Toss Time!
England have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:25 PM
Milestone awaits for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is 72 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in T20Is for India. He can become the 1st batsman to reach this landmark in the shortest format of the game.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:22 PM
Pitch Report
"It's a black-soil pitch, unlike the Tests which had red-soil surfaces. It's quite hard and also a bit abrasive, might have something in it for the wrist spinners. The outfield is in top condition and the dew, later on, should make it even faster. There could be a lot of runs on offer." reckons Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta on Star Sports network.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:20 PM
Top 5 batting average at No. 3 in T20Is (minimum 500 runs)
Dawid Malan: Matches- 15, Runs- 739, Avg- 61.58
Virat Kohli: Matches- 58, Runs- 2256, Avg- 57.84
babar Azam: Matches- 16, Runs- 537, Avg- 48.81
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:15 PM
India vs England, 1st T20I: 15-minutes to toss
The toss is only 15 minutes away and we'll come to know the final XI as well. Will Suryakumar Yadav get a chance in the series opener against? Well, we have to wait and watch.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:13 PM
Captain Morgan expects turning tracks in T20I series
“I think having the strongest squad available to us, which doesn't really happen that often, allows us to play around with any plans we might foresee using in the World Cup as well. I wouldn't say we're hoping for similar pitches to the Test series. I'd say [we're hoping for] turning pitches,” Morgan told ESPN Cricinfo.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:09 PM
All eyes on Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan already in his short T20I career has already made an impact in international cricket and is currently ICC world No.1 T20I batsman as well. In 19 matches he has scored 855 runs at an average of 53.43 including one ton and 9 fifties in them. In the last T20I series, which England played against South Africa in 2020, Malan was instrumental for his team in chases and scored 173 runs in 3 innings and was also the Man of the series.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 06:03 PM
India vs England, 1st T20I: When and where to watch
Are wondering when and where to watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad? Then here we are to solve all your queries. Click here to know about the lives streaming details of India vs England 1st T20I.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:58 PM
Hardik Pandya’s unimpressive home record
In the last T20I series of India, which was in Australia, Hardik Pandya was the player of the series. However, at home, Pandya has a disappointing record in T20Is.
Matches: 21
Innings: 14
Runs: 135
Avg: 10.38
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:47 PM
India's predicted XI vs England for 1st T20I
Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:44 PM
Consecutive undefeated series in T20Is
India: Series - 7*, Wins - 6, Period - 2019-20
England: Series - 8*, Wins - 7, Period - 2018-20
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:39 PM
India's T20I series since 2019
vs New Zealand (2018/19, Away): lost 2-1
vs Australia (2018/19, Home): Lost 2-0
vs West Indies (2019, Home): Won 3-0
vs South Africa (2019/20, Home): Draw 1-1
vs Bangladesh (2019/20, Home): Won 2-1
vs West Indies (2019/20, Home): Won 2-1
vs Sri Lanka (2019/20, Home): Won 2-0
vs New Zealand (2019/20, Away): Won 5-0
vs Australi (2020/21, Away): Won 2-1
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:32 PM
'He is the guy you can bank on': Kohli heaps praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar
"Bhuvi is shaping up really nice. He is a smart operator like we have seen in the past. He has a clear understanding of what he wants to do and is one of our most experienced T20 bowlers. He is the guy you can bank on, so glad to have him back," Kohli said in the pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the first T20I.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:26 PM
50% crowd allowed for India vs England T20I series
“We are going to use only 50% seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to 50% tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches,” said Shri Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association. (Read Full Story Here)
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:21 PM
Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera): Venue Insights
Highest Team Total: 192/5 By India Against Pakistan in 2012
Lowest Team Total: 181/7 By Pakistan Against India in 2012
Highest Individual Score: 72 By Yuvraj Singh (India) Against Pakistan in 2012
Best Bowling Figures: 4/37 By Umar Gul (Pakistan) Against India in 2012
Highest Partnership: 97 By MS Dhoni And Yuvraj Singh (India) For 4th Wicket
Against Pakistan in 2012.
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:16 PM
England in last five T20Is
vs South Africa (1 Dec 2020): Won by 9 wickets
vs South Africa (29 Nov 2020): Won by 4 wickets
vs South Africa (27 Nov 2020): Won by 5 wickets
vs Australia (8 Sep 2020): Lost by 5 wickets
vs Australia (6 Sep 2020): Won by 6 wickets
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:11 PM
India in last five T2OIs
vs Australia (8 Dec 2020): lost by 12 runs
vs Australia (6 Dec 2020): won by 6 wickets
vs Australia (4 Dec 2020): won by 11 runs
vs New Zealand (2 Feb 2020): won by 7 runs
vs New Zealand (31 Jan 2020): Tied
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:05 PM
India vs England: Head to head in T20Is
Matches: 14
India win: 7
England win: 7
Draws: 0
Tied: 0
-
Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:00 PM
India vs England, 1st T20I Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad. Last week we saw India’s emphatic victory in the Test series and now, it’s time for some rapid action. The men in blue will lock horns with Eoin Morgan’s England – the No.1 T20I side in the world. Both teams are loaded with enough firepower to ensure cracker of a contest at the world’s largest stadium Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.