India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Focus on Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jasprit Bumrah crushes Ben Stokes and Co.

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Swinging the 2nd Test in favour of the hosts, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah produced a fast-bowling masterclass as Ben Stokes’ England were bundled out for 253 in the first innings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket ...Read More Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 209 in the first innings of the 2nd Test, is batting on 15 off 17 balls while skipper Rohit is unbeaten at 13 (13). Rohit and Co. will resume India's 2nd innings with a healthy lead of 171 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Vizag. Hosts India were 28 for no loss at Stumps.

In his reverse swing exhibition on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam, Indian vice-captain Bumrah bagged six wickets to help India bowl out England for a below-par total in the 1st innings. Visitors England were cruising at 114-1 while chasing India's 1st innings total of 396 yesterday. Turning the tie on its head, pacer Bumrah bagged the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope (23), Joe Root (5), Jonny Bairstow (25), and skipper Stokes (47) to return figures of 6-45 in the 1st innings. Opener Zak Crawley scored 76 off 78 balls to lift England to 253 in 55.5 overs.

Earlier, opener Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double hundred in the 2nd Test against England on Day 1 at Visakhapatnam. Jaiswal is the third youngest Indian to smash a double ton in the longest format of the game. The 22-year-old scored 209 off 290 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Jaiswal smashed 19 fours and seven sixes in his remarkable knock. Rajat Patidar made his Test debut in the 2nd Test against England. Skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat in the Visakhapatnam Test match. Visitors England are leading the five-match Test series 1-0. Stokes and Co. arrived in Visakhapatnam after registering a stunning 28-run win over India in the series opener.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd Test between India and England:

-Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will resume Indian innings on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam.

-India ended Day 2 on 28 without loss and with a lead of 171 runs.

-Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 6-45 in the 1st innings.

-England only managed to post 253 in the 1st innings.

-Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209-run powered India to 396 in the first innings.