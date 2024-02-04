India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Focus on Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jasprit Bumrah crushes Ben Stokes and Co.
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have extended India's lead to 171 runs. India were 28/0 at Stumps.
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Swinging the 2nd Test in favour of the hosts, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah produced a fast-bowling masterclass as Ben Stokes’ England were bundled out for 253 in the first innings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket ...Read More Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 209 in the first innings of the 2nd Test, is batting on 15 off 17 balls while skipper Rohit is unbeaten at 13 (13). Rohit and Co. will resume India's 2nd innings with a healthy lead of 171 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Vizag. Hosts India were 28 for no loss at Stumps.
In his reverse swing exhibition on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam, Indian vice-captain Bumrah bagged six wickets to help India bowl out England for a below-par total in the 1st innings. Visitors England were cruising at 114-1 while chasing India's 1st innings total of 396 yesterday. Turning the tie on its head, pacer Bumrah bagged the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope (23), Joe Root (5), Jonny Bairstow (25), and skipper Stokes (47) to return figures of 6-45 in the 1st innings. Opener Zak Crawley scored 76 off 78 balls to lift England to 253 in 55.5 overs.
Earlier, opener Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double hundred in the 2nd Test against England on Day 1 at Visakhapatnam. Jaiswal is the third youngest Indian to smash a double ton in the longest format of the game. The 22-year-old scored 209 off 290 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Jaiswal smashed 19 fours and seven sixes in his remarkable knock. Rajat Patidar made his Test debut in the 2nd Test against England. Skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat in the Visakhapatnam Test match. Visitors England are leading the five-match Test series 1-0. Stokes and Co. arrived in Visakhapatnam after registering a stunning 28-run win over India in the series opener.
Here's all you need to know about the 2nd Test between India and England:
-Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will resume Indian innings on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam.
-India ended Day 2 on 28 without loss and with a lead of 171 runs.
-Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 6-45 in the 1st innings.
-England only managed to post 253 in the 1st innings.
-Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209-run powered India to 396 in the first innings.
- Feb 04, 2024 07:48 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: What Gautam Gambhir said about 'over-hyping' Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that he is not in favour of over-hyping Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century against England in Visakhapatnam. Opener Jaiswal smashed his maiden Test double hundred in the 2nd Test. He is also the hird-youngest Indian to achieve this special feat. "I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes," Gambhir told PTI. "The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket," Gambhir added.Feb 04, 2024 07:36 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: England hand Test debut to Jack Leach's replacement
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: After taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, England were forced to alter its playing XI for the 2nd Test against India. Shoaib Bashir was handed his Test debut cap as he replaced injured spinner Jack Leach. Veteran pacer James Anderson replaced Mark Wood as England's lone seam bowler. "It was a great week but we've got that out of our minds now," England captain Ben Stokes said. "We know that India will come back hard at us. It's a new week, a new game," he added.
England XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.Feb 04, 2024 07:31 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's replacement earns first Test cap
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Replacing Virat Kohli in the first two Tests of the England series, premier batter Rajat Patidar earned his first Test cap in Visakhapatnam. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the 2nd Test. Patidar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav were added to the Indian XI after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sustained injuries. "What happened in Hyderabad, we'll take some positives and move quickly on," Rohit said at the toss. “We didn't show the same intent with the bat in the second innings in Hyderabad. Hopefully we can correct our errors and not repeat them.”
India XI for 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.Feb 04, 2024 07:21 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Bumrah on his reverse swing masterclass
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah was armed with the reversing ball on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England. Bumrah bowled a crushing yorker to get the better of Ollie Pope. He then got the better of Johnny Bairstow (25). before the pacer outclassed England skipper Ben Stokes, who dropped his bat and stood in disbelief following the dismissal. "Today was a good day. I got six wickets but it's not going to happen every other day. When the good days happen, try and enjoy it and take that confidence. To get Root and Pope at that time was very important for us. That wicket does not do a lot and the wicket was a little on the slower side," Bumrah said.Feb 04, 2024 07:11 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Do you agree with Sourav Ganguly?
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly questioned the need to have rank turners for India tours in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Impressed with Bumrah's bowling heroics against England in the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam, Ganguly asserted that India should play Test cricket on good wickets instead of turning tracks. "When I see Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Mukesh bowl, I wonder why do we need to prepare turning tracks in India…my conviction of playing on good wickets keeps getting stronger every game," Ganguly said.Feb 04, 2024 07:05 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Did you know?
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pace bowler to pick 150 Test wickets during the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Bumrah has picked up 150 wickets in 34 Tests for India. Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest bowler to take 150 wickets for India. Achieved completed 150 wickets in 29 matches.Feb 04, 2024 06:56 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: 'England can chase anything'
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: England opener Zak Crawley feels Ben Stokes and Co. can chase anything in Indian pitches with their ultra-attacking approach also known as bazeball. "We won’t get too far ahead of ourselves, focus on tomorrow morning first, focus on ourselves. That is what we did really well last week. If you look at the game as a whole, we looked at one session at a time, even less than that at times. We will do that again and I think that gives us the best chance. We believe we can chase anything and we’ve shown that before," said Crawley, who scored 76 off 78 balls in the 2nd Test.Feb 04, 2024 06:48 AM IST
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: Who was England's standout bowler?
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs ENG: James Anderson returned to the playing XI for the 2nd Test against India. Opting to bat first in the 2nd Test at Vizag, India registered a 396-run 1st innings total. Pacer Anderson bagged three wickets and leaked 47 runs in 25 overs. The veteran pacer bagged the all-important wicket of Jaiswal (209) in the 106th over. Anderson was assisted by Shoaib Bashir (3), Tom Hartley (1) and Rehan Ahmed (3) as the trio of spinners shared 10 wickets with the speedster in the 1st innings.Feb 04, 2024 06:39 AM IST
India vs England, 2nd Test Live score Day 3 - How England performed in 1st innings?
England were 114-2 when the visitors lost Zak Crawley for 76 off 78 balls. The Englishman ended up being the top scorer for the visitors as England only managed to score 253 in the 1st innings. Captain Stokes scored 47 off 54 balls while Ben Duckett (21), Ollie Pope (23), and Jonny Bairstow (25) failed to cash in on their starts at Vizag. England spinner Tom Hartley chipped in with a small cameo of 21 off 24 balls to help England cross the 250-run mark in the 1st innings. The visitors are leading the five-match series 1-0.Feb 04, 2024 06:33 AM IST
India vs England, 2nd Test Live score Day 3 - Bumrah's six-wicket haul puts India on top
India vs England, 2nd Test Live score Day 3: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah put on a show with the ball as England folded for 253 in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam. After India posted 396 in its first innings, England cruised at 114-1 before Bumrah announced his arrival in Visakhapatnam. Bumrah bagged six wickets and leaked 45 runs as England conceded a first-innings lead of 143.Feb 04, 2024 06:21 AM IST
India vs England, 2nd Test Live score Day 3 - 'There's no demons in wicket': Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England, 2nd Test Live score Day 3: After wrecking England in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam, pacer Jasprit Bumrah rated the wicket of the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Bumrah returned figures of 6-45 on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and England. "Yesterday evening we felt we lost two-three wickets more than we wanted to. So we wanted to capitalise as much as we could. Yashasvi [Jaiswal] played a brilliant innings and kept us in the game. The wicket is not doing a lot. There are no demons in the wicket," Bumrah said.Feb 04, 2024 06:12 AM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-setting 209-run knock followed by a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass have put India on top. The hosts have taken a healthy lead of 171 runs to put Rohit Sharma’s men in command of the 2nd Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. After posting a 396-run total and folding England for 253, India were 28 for no loss at Stumps. All eyes will be on skipper Rohit Sharma (13) and in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) when play resumes on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Vizag.Share this article
